Tashonty Toney, the man accused of drunkenly plowing his car into a group of cyclists — killing two of them — on Esplanade Avenue during Mardi Gras, chose to have a judge trial on Friday, according to a WWL-TV report.
The report said the 32-year-old Toney chose to have his case heard before a judge over a jury trial during a discovery hearing.
The trial is set to begin Aug. 26.
Toney, the son of a New Orleans policeman, was indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide and seven counts each of vehicular injuring and hit-and-run driving by an Orleans Parish grand jury on May 1.
Toney is blamed for the deaths that night of 27-year-old Sharree Walls of New Orleans and David Hynes, 31, of Seattle, on the night of March 2 just after the Endymion parade rolled nearby.
The other counts stem from a range of injuries police say he caused to seven other people cycling with Walls and Hynes in a designated bike lane. He also hit seven cars in the process, they said.
New Orleans police said Toney may have been driving with a blood-alcohol level that was nearly three times the legal limit the night of the crash. Based on a blood sample drawn from him following his arrest, authorities believe he had a blood-alcohol level of .215 when he hit the cyclists about 8 p.m. The test of Toney's blood registered .14. But investigators are estimating the higher level because the blood wasn’t drawn immediately.
Louisiana's legal limit for drivers is .08.
Toney has been in jail in lieu of posting $510,000 bail since shortly after the wreck. The grand jury indicted him ahead of a two-month deadline for authorities to either charge him or release him from custody.
Toney could face several years in prison if convicted as charged.
The crash prompted bike-safety advocates to renew demands that the city create more protected bike lanes and add other measures to make cycling on New Orleans streets safer.
