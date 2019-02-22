A man convicted of raping four women in New Orleans over more than a decade received his mandatory life sentence Friday.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman handed the sentence to Sherman Hampton, 64.

Hampton raped four strangers to him in incidents across the city between 1992 and 2003, prosecutors said. He used weapons and broke into women's houses to forcibly assault them, authorities said. DNA connected him to the crimes.

A jury convicted Hampton of three counts of aggravated rape and one count of simple rape.

Pittman ordered his mandatory life sentences to be served at the same time, denying a request from prosecutors Angad Ghai and Tiffany Tucker to run the sentences after each other.

"As far as I know, you only have one life," Pittman said.

The judge also gave Hampton 25 years for the simple rape conviction.

Hampton's trial was earlier this month. His defense attorney, Greg Carter, argued the DNA evidence was at odds with the women's physical descriptions of their attackers.

Carter asked the judge to grant his client a rare downward variance from the mandatory life sentence, citing his age and medical problems. She denied the request.