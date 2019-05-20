A former New Orleans East middle school teacher was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a young boy in a classroom, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.
Christopher Winston, 30, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13. He's also facing additional child molestation charges in Georgia.
Criminal District Judge Camille Buras ordered Winston to register as a sex offender.
New Orleans police arrested Winston on Sept. 24, 2015 -- three weeks after he fondled and caressed the buttocks of a 12-year-old boy attending his sixth grade music class at what then was the KIPP McDonough 15 Middle School for the Creative Arts. The Grant Street school has since been renamed KIPP Morial Middle School.
The DA's office said Winston will get credit in prison for time already served.
Assistant District Attorney Charity Bruce prosecuted the case.