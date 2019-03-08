A fire in a judge’s chambers spread through a kitchen area and forced the closure of the Orleans Parish criminal courthouse Friday afternoon, court officials said.
The blaze began about 1 p.m. in the chambers of District Judge Laurie White, whose “Section A” courtroom is on the first floor of the courthouse at Tulane Avenue and South Broad Street.
White’s courtroom was closed Friday when a coffee pot ignited, spreading flames and smoke, White said. Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson said the cause was deemed to be electrical.
Power was shut off to the building, which was sparsely populated on a Friday afternoon, and Landrum-Johnson said it was difficult to assess the extent of the damage. She and Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik inspected the damage by flashlight Friday afternoon.
Landrum-Johnson said the court would reopen Monday, though White’s courtroom may be out of commission for awhile.
Capt. Edwin Holmes of the New Orleans Fire Department said Entergy was called out first, and NOFD sent one company. He said it was first reported by someone who smelled smoke coming out of an elevator shaft, though it never developed into “a working fire."
Reached by phone, White said she hadn’t yet viewed the damage and feared for her artwork and other personal furnishings in her chambers. She expressed relief that the damage wasn’t greater and that nobody was hurt.
“I’m sure glad it happened during the day,” White said.