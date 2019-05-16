An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up indictments against men who now face the possibility of life in prison on Thursday.
Quintel Morgan, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the Feb. 26 killing of 20-year-old Jawan Bradley. Police said Bradley was found shot to death near the intersection of Piper Lane and East Filmore Avenue in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East. Morgan was also charged with gun and drug counts.
Separately, Michael Roberts, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 27 killing of 29-year-old Lawrence Varnado. Police said Varnado was found shot to death outside an apartment building in the 1100 block of Verret Street.
The grand jury also charged Yohon Vernon, 44, with first-degree rape in connection with a March 2 incident. Vernon was previously charged in a bill of information with second-degree rape in the same incident, court records show.