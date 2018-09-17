Seven months after he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, the alleged serial killer Joseph Brant’s arraignment went forward on Monday.

For now, Brant, 49, is pleading not guilty. But authorities say he has already confessed to killing three women in New Orleans in the violent years after Hurricane Katrina. And he has already been convicted in another woman’s murder, in Bywater in 2008.

In exchange for Brant’s guilty plea in the three open cases, prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty.

While Brant's arraignment was supposed to be little more than a formality, his guilty plea has yet to occur.

Brant’s previous arraignment in July was short-circuited when he refused to sign a written guilty plea, for reasons that are unclear. His lawyer said he would be willing to enter the same plea verbally.

Brant’s face was covered with a bushy beard on Monday. He mumbled when Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman asked for his plea.

“I don’t want to do it today. I don’t want to do it today. I need to go to the hospital,” he said.

He stared at the ceiling as Derwyn Bunton, the chief of the Orleans Public Defenders, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Not long after, a deputy led Brant out of the courtroom.

Two years ago, Brant pleaded guilty to the August 2008 killing of Jessica Hawk. That guilty plea came only after a forensic psychologist and psychiatrist testified about his mental competency, however.

Pittman, who oversaw that case as well, ultimately ruled that Brant was ready to stand trial.

The judge sentenced Brant to life in that case. But he was already serving a separate sentence for burglary in a Texas prison; that's where he confessed earlier this year to three more killings that happened in the violent years after Katrina.

Brant said he strangled an unidentified prostitute and burned her body in St. Roch on Oct. 17, 2007; shot to death Jody Johnson, 47, on Jan. 11, 2008; and shot to death Kirsten Brydum, a 25-year-old activist from San Francisco, on Sept. 27, 2008.

