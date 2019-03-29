Three years ago, the seed and agricultural company Monsanto finalized plans for a massive expansion of its sprawling Luling chemical plant, an investment that would cost nearly $1 billion and bring 120 permanent jobs to St. Charles Parish.
At the time, the St. Louis-based corporate giant was flourishing, with rising profits and big investments, including an additional $200 million made in 2010 to increase production of the Luling plant’s signature product, the weed-killer Roundup.
The expansion made the plant the single-largest producer of glyphosate, the main ingredient in the world’s most widely used herbicide, one sprayed across family farms, the fields of corporate-owned agribusinesses and the cracks in millions of suburban sidewalks.
Today, however, Monsanto and Bayer AG, its new corporate parent, are staring down potentially billions of dollars in legal claims after juries in two cases found that Roundup was a substantial factor in causing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and that Monsanto failed to warn consumers of the risk.
The course that those lawsuits and others take now are important for the flyspeck town of Luling, which had a population of 12,100 as of the last U.S. census and has come to rely on the plant as a key employer.
It also marks the latest public-health controversy to swirl over the plants located in the industrialized parishes along the Mississippi River.
Bayer has denied the allegations that Roundup causes cancer and is appealing the rulings. Officials at the German multinational told The Advocate last week that the company “remains committed” to the Luling plant, which employs 760 people.
Still, it is now 0-2 in the only Roundup cases that have made it to trial.
In August, 46-year-old former groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson was awarded tens of millions of dollars in state court in San Francisco based on his exposure to Roundup. And last week, Edwin Hardeman, another California man was awarded $80 million in the first federal trial over Roundup, with a jury finding Roundup was responsible for his cancer as well.
The Hardeman trial was considered by legal and financial analysts as Bayer’s best shot to defend itself against the rising number of legal claims because it had been divided into two phases.
The first would deal only with the science behind the claim that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, causes non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a blood cancer that attacks part of the body’s immune system.
Bayer lost that phase early this month, and the same jury quickly delivered the liability verdict in the second phase, which included evidence that alleged Monsanto bullied researchers, cozied up to regulators, suppressed and ignored scientific evidence and ghostwrote research papers.
Plaintiffs in more than 11,000 cases are awaiting their day in court on the same issues, and the recent decisions along with six others set for trial in state and federal courts this year are expected to shape those outcomes.
Many of those cases are linked to the outcome of the two completed trials, which will determine if they are awarded damages and if so, how much.
One of them was filed by Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts, who used Roundup for years and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was 29 years old.
Financial analysts, some of whom have estimated the potential legal liabilities at about $5 billion, once again sounded the alarm after last week’s verdict.
Bayer has lost 60 percent of its market value since it bought Monsanto this summer and its share price has fallen to the lowest level in more than six years.
A history of disputed science
In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen. Their conclusion was based on “limited” evidence of cancer in humans, from real-world exposures that actually occurred. and “sufficient” evidence of cancer in experimental animals.
By last year, there were already more than 4,000 lawsuits filed against Monsanto over the chemical. Now that number has nearly tripled, with more expected.
Critics of Monsanto, including the advocacy organization the Environmental Working Group, said the company has known about the dangers of these chemicals, hiding them from the public and manipulating science to make their product seem less dangerous.
“Bayer-Monsanto has known for decades,” said Ken Cook, the organization’s president, said in a statement after Wednesday’s ruling. “I applaud the jury for holding the company accountable.”
But other regulators have in recent years found that exposure to glyphosate is not likely to give people cancer at all.
In 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a draft human health risk assessment on the chemical. It said glyphosate was most likely not carcinogenic to humans.
And in 2018, an independent epidemiologic study supported by the National Cancer Institute also found no association between glyphosate-based herbicides and cancer, according to Meghan McCormick, a spokeswoman for Bayer.
“Roundup products and their active ingredient, glyphosate, have been used safely and successfully for over four decades worldwide and are a valuable tool to help farmers deliver crops to markets and practice sustainable farming,” said McCormick in a prepared statement. “Regulatory authorities around the world consider glyphosate-based herbicides as safe when used as directed.”
‘Grower demand’ fuels manufacturing jobs
Monsanto has had operations at the Luling plant for more than 60 years, and started developing glyphosate there for its signature Roundup formula in 1975.
Like other agricultural and petrochemical plants that dot the landscape along the industry-friendly corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the company has touted its ability to provide sought-after manufacturing jobs.
McCormick said that grower demand for crop protection has fueled the Luling plant’s expansions of the last decade. The 2010 project, for example, increased production by 20 percent globally.
The $975 million expansion announced in 2016, which will be completed later this year, will add another 120 permanent jobs.
In the meantime, Monsanto estimated that 50 million acres of dicamba-resistant seeds were planted in 2018, doubling the acreage from the year before.
The company said it expects the Luling facility to supply 25 to 35 percent of the eventual market demand for dicamba-based products. It also plans to keep producing glyphosate there.
“As growers continue to rely on glyphosate-based products as part of their integrated weed management program, we are committed to continuing those manufacturing efforts,” McCormick said.
Still, the legal assault against Bayer, which bought Monsanto for $62.5 billion last summer, has raised the public profile of the plant, and placed it in the company of several others in the area that have sparked controversy because of fears surrounding the chemicals they produce.
Over the last two years, more than 3,800 residents living in towns west of New Orleans have become plaintiffs in cases against Denka Performance Elastomer, the owner of a plant in St. John the Baptist Parish.
The plant is the only producer in the U.S. of chloroprene, which was designated a likely carcinogen in the EPA’s National Air Toxics Assessment.
Then, last year, a more recent National Air Toxics Assessment showed that a proven carcinogen, the chemical called ethylene oxide, has likely been released into the air in the River Parishes in excessive amounts.
In St. Charles Parish, scientists say residents in one census tract face the highest risk in the country of developing lymphoid or breast cancers from it. They live close to the Union Carbide plant in Taft, now owned by Dow Chemical Co., which produces large amounts of ethylene oxide, the chemical commonly used to sanitize medical equipment, fumigate spices, and make polyester and antifreeze. DH added.
In recent years, DEQ reports have not shown any excessive emissions from the Monsanto plant. Glyphosate has also not been examined for its potential as a carcinogen on the National Air Toxics Assessment.
‘Round-up Ready’
Glyphosate was first synthesized in 1950 by Swiss chemist Henry Martin, and was patented in 1964 as a chemical tool that could bind and remove certain minerals, such as calcium and copper, for manufacturing.
In 1970, a Monsanto chemist named John E. Franz found out it could kill broadleaf weeds and grasses, and the company brought it to market for agricultural use in 1974 under the trade name Roundup.
In the 1990s, Monsanto first started selling seeds for corn and soybeans -- some of the most farmed crops on U.S. soil -- that were designed to be immune to Roundup. That allowed farmers to spray Roundup in their fields, killing all the weeds without hurting their crops.
As more plants became “Round-Up Ready,” farmers started spraying large swaths of land with the glyphosate-based chemical. Over time, some weeds began to adapt to become immune to the chemical and it became harder for farmers to control the pesky plants that plagued their crops.
So in 2016, the company started its Roundup Ready 2 Xtend crop system, which features seeds designed to be immune to both glyphosate and dicamba, which the Luling plant is expected to produce in mass later this year.
Monsanto’s move to ramp up dicamba-based herbicides comes as more critics emerge about the carcinogenic potential of glyphosate in widespread use.
Among them is University of Washington School of Public Health professor Dr. Lianne Sheppard, who has served on an EPA advisory panel about glyphosate and recently co-authored a meta-analysis that concluded its exposure increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Sheppard said her study focused on cases of heavy exposure, including pesticide applicators and agricultural workers, and found it increases the risk of some cancers by more than 40 percent, a link much stronger than previously reported.
According to Sheppard, her panel was not able to find any studies related to workers who were involved in the manufacturing process for the chemical.
As to why that might be the case, she replied, "I think that’s more of a question for Monsanto than for me.”
‘I was exposed to it pretty much my entire life’
Among the thousands given some clarity on the fate of their lawsuits in recent months, Roberts, the Jefferson Parish councilman, said he has seen many similarities between recent cases and his own.
Roberts said he remembers mixing up batches of Roundup from concentrate in front of the family home in Gretna as a teenager, toting the plastic sprayer pump to the yard to eradicate irksome weeds.
It wasn’t uncommon to get some of the noxious liquid on his hands, arms or sometimes even his face. Roberts’ father worked as a supplier for Monsanto, which has a plant in nearby Luling, and the Roberts family used the popular weed killer around the yard regularly, just like many others.
“We had no reason to really believe there was anything wrong with using it,” Roberts said, noting that there was always plenty of it in the house.
Roberts said he kept Roundup in his car and his office and used it to tackle weeds that sprung up between the cobblestones of his driveway in Harvey and those of his neighbors.
“I was exposed to it pretty much my entire life,” he said.
His cancer diagnosis came in April 2006 and baffled his doctors, he said, as they wondered why a 29-year-old would be stricken with a cancer that typically only affects men in their 60s.
Roberts, now 41, underwent 32 chemotherapy treatments. The disease and the treatment have caused other health problems, and Roberts still goes to the doctor every six months. He has been in remission since May 2009, but said there will always be a risk that the cancer will return.
Roberts said the first Roundup case caught his attention, prompting him to file his own. He was soon contacted by the legal team handling the federal case, and his case was consolidated under that one.
During that trial, defense attorneys claimed the World Health Organization’s findings were based on “junk science” and that the internal company memos submitted by the plaintiff were taken out of context to appear damning.
Roberts is among those who feel the two verdicts don’t bode well for Bayer, though he said it is too early to know what kind of settlement he might get.
In the meantime, he wrote a memo to the head of the Jefferson Parish recreation department asking if it uses Roundup on fields and playgrounds. And if it does, it should stop, like a growing number of municipal governments here and abroad.
Monsanto and Bayer have both consistently defended glyphosate, saying it is a chemical that is not only safe but has developed into “an essential tool for farmers and others.”
“Glyphosate is not the answer. Glyphosate does not cause cancer,” Scott Partridge, Monsanto’s vice president, said in a statement after the first verdict came back in August. “The jury’s opinion does not change the science.”