One of a newly elected judge’s first tasks at Orleans Parish Civil District Court is tackling the often-contentious family-law docket. Attorney Kenneth Plaisance, who qualified to run for the court’s open Division E seat on Friday, knows that docket well.

Plaisance, a 58-year-old personal injury attorney, was disqualified from the practice of law from February to April after falling $68,000 behind in child-support payments to his ex-wife.

If elected, Plaisance’s divorce case could make for an awkward encounter with one of his colleagues: Civil District Court Judge Bernadette D’Souza held him in contempt for failing to make those child support payments in November.

Plaisance paid the debt only after the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office petitioned to have him disqualified from the practice of law, court records show. The state Supreme Court reinstated him after he cut a check.

In a telephone interview on Friday, Plaisance pointed to his more than two decades in practice, his experience in the civil and personal injury fields and a master’s degree in employment law.

“I just think I’m the best candidate with my credentials,” he said.

Plaisance faces tort lawyer Omar Mason, firm proprietor Richard Perque and attorney Marie Williams in the November election.

Despite his unhappy experience in Civil District Court, he maintains that he is qualified to handle domestic cases. He said that losing most of his clientele after Hurricane Katrina led to his past-due child support payments.

“When you’re a personal injury attorney, you don’t get paid on the 30th and the 15th,” he said. “But we’ve made corrections to it and going forward, so I’m still practicing.”