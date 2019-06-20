Four young people were charged in connection with a string of violent incidents over an 11-day period in March that left a teenage girl dead and four more wounded, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said Thursday.

An Orleans Parish grand jury on Wednesday handed up conspiracy to commit second-degree murder charges against 20-year-old Joshua Augillard, 18-year-old Reginald Blanton, 19-year-old Corey Harris and 16-year-old Ladonte Richardson.

All were accused in what the District Attorney's Office described as a "murderous conspiracy" against Tyneisha Muse, a 17-year-old slain in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street in the 9th Ward on March 29. Augillard, Blanton and Harris were additionally charged with her second-degree murder.

The indictment secured by Assistant District Attorneys Alex Calenda and Irena Zajickova also lays out a complicated series of other violent attacks before Muse’s death.

Harris and Richardson were charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue in Gentilly on March 18.

Harris has an additional charge of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with that incident, as well as a charge of illegally possessing a stolen 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Prosecutors allege that four days alter, Harris and Richardson committed attempted second-degree murder on a 17-year-old boy at a gas station in Little Woods.

Harris, Augillard and Blanton were also charged with the attempeted second-degree murder of an 18-year-old man who was shot in the back during the attack on Muse on March 29.

A cousin of Muse said the girl, whose nickname was "Poohbear," was not the intended target of the attack.

Augillard, Blanton and Harris all face life if convicted of second-degree murder in Muse’s killing.

