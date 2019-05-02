A state district judge has set an Aug. 12 trial date for Jerman Neveaux, who is accused of killing Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy David Michel Jr. on a Harvey sidewalk in June 2016.
Neveaux, whose beating at the hands of police was videotaped while he was arrested in a nearby backyard, faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.
The date was set by Judge Frank Brindisi, who won a spot on the bench during a special election last month, at a brief hearing held Wednesday, according to court documents.
A trial date had previously been set for Feb. 4.
Neveaux, 22, is accused of shooting Michel to death after the deputy stopped him for questioning while Neveaux was walking near Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey on June 22, 2016.
Authorities say the two started to scuffle and Neveaux shot Michel once while they were on the ground and twice more in the back after Neveaux stood up.
Neveaux then fled to a home on London Crossing, where he was arrested in the backyard by sheriff's deputies who were recorded by residents as they beat him. Neveaux suffered severe bruising and fractured bones in his face. He attended initial court hearings in a wheelchair.
Neveaux has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, a plea that claims he was not sane when he allegedly committed the crime.
His attorney has argued Neveaux cannot understand the charges against him and assist his counsel, though he was evaluated by two court-appointed doctors and Judge Conn Regan ruled in October 2017 that he is competent to stand trial.
If a jury were to decide he didn’t know right from wrong at the time of the killing, he would be sent to the state mental hospital.
Neveaux also has been charged with two counts of resisting police by force and one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.