His back against the wall of a police interrogation room on July 21, 2016, Tyrance Chancellor recalled the scene hours earlier when his 15-year-old nephew shot a man to death inside a New Orleans East apartment.

Chancellor said he was smoking a cigar outside when the other two got into a scuffle. He rushed in to calm things down, to no avail.

Teenager Jaquin Thomas, who would later commit suicide inside the Orleans Justice Center, shot Hasahn Shawl dead.

“Everybody was just shocked,” Chancellor said in a videotaped interview. “I was trying to calm everybody down.”

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old self-proclaimed peacemaker, a cross tattooed between his eyes, found his back up against the wall again.

Prosecutors were offering Chancellor one last chance at a plea deal that would see him sentenced to 15 or 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of Shawl, 24.

Tearful family members huddled with him in an apparent effort to get him to take the deal.

“Everyone that’s talking to you has your best interests in mind. No one is trying to deceive you,” said Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman.

But Chancellor, a small-time businessman from Chalmette, wouldn’t budge. He decided to go to trial on second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and other charges, for which he faces a life sentence if convicted as charged.

After his decision, Assistant District Attorneys Angad Ghai and Hillary Khoury laid out a sordid back story behind the killing of Shawl.

His death was emblazoned in the city’s consciousness when the alleged shooter, Thomas, committed suicide three months later by hanging himself in the youth tier of the New Orleans jail. That led to public hearings before the New Orleans City Council about the treatment of juvenile detainees.

Everyone involved in the case seems to agree that it was Thomas, not Chancellor, who shot Shawl. But under Louisiana law, the distinction will not matter if prosecutors can prove that the pair jointly intended to commit a felony before the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that about 2 a.m. on July 21, Chancellor and Thomas forced their way into the apartment of Starkesha Lee, where she was hosting Shawl and her friend Asia Thomas.

Chancellor had been in “kind of a casual sex relationship” with her, Lee said. Jaquin Thomas had also been having sex with the older Asia Thomas, who was 20 or 21 at the time.

Lee said she had been doing Shawl’s hair earlier in the night before smoking marijuana with him and having sex with him.

She had also been multitasking with Chancellor on her phone, sending messages to say that she was in LaPlace instead of her apartment in the East.

“I got a text saying I was ‘on some ho stuff’ at about 12 a.m.,” she said of her correspondence with Chancellor. “But the pebbles didn’t start until about 2 something.”

Chancellor and Jaquin Thomas were outside, throwing pebbles and acorns at her window from the courtyard, she said.

Then the door burst open. Lee said Chancellor came in with Thomas, who had a gun in his hand.

There was a scuffle among Shawl, Chancellor and Jaquin Thomas in a second-floor hallway, the women said.

Lee said she ran downstairs. Asia Thomas said she ran into a bedroom with Lee’s children. Both of them heard a gunshot.

“Why you shot the man? Why you shot the man?” Lee heard Chancellor ask his nephew.

Thomas said she had to carry Lee’s two young children over Shawl’s body to outside and safety.

Afterward, said Thomas, “Tyrance went up to me, he was handing me a gun, and I told him no, I wasn’t doing that, and I wasn’t going to help come up with an alibi, because they got kids involved.”

Both women claimed that Chancellor was with Jaquin Thomas when he broke down the door to the apartment.

Yet defense attorneys Joe Rome and Dante Butler sought to question whether the door was really forced open.

On cross-examination, Lee acknowledged that her children’s father had earlier broken in the door during a fit of rage.

"You said the wind could blow your door open," Rome said.

Meanwhile, Rome wondered aloud whether the women had been motivated by something other than good citizenship to testify.

With an age difference of more than four years between them, under Louisiana law Asia Thomas would have been committing felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile by having sex with Jaquin Thomas.

Rome asked Lee whether prosecutors had promised not to prosecute her for hosting Asia and Jaquin Thomas in her apartment on previous occasions. She said no.

The lead homicide detective on the case, Tindell Murdock, acknowledged he did not report that potential crime anywhere other than his homicide report.

“Why was she given special treatment?” Rome asked about Lee.

“I didn’t give her special treatment,” Murdock replied. “Before I reported it, Mr. Thomas hung himself, he committed suicide, and I, at that point, just didn’t think about it.”