With a cameo in a Drake music video and a new album out, New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia is having a big moment right now.

But she is still hamstrung by a three-year federal probation imposed for defrauding the Section 8 housing voucher program. She has to make regular reports to a probation officer and ask for permission to leave Louisiana.

On Monday, the bounce rapper asked U.S. District Judge Lance Africk to end her probation one year early. She cited negative results from drug tests and praise from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Neither Big Freedia’s probation officer nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office has any objection, the court filing said.

Attorney Tim Kappel said in the motion that Big Freedia “sincerely believes” that she “has been rehabilitated and is a productive member of society.”

Africk has yet to signal whether he will approve the request, which is his decision alone. If he does, it would be a marked turnaround for a relationship between a defendant and a judge that got off to a rocky start.

Federal prosecutors said that Big Freedia, identified as Freddie Ross in court papers, lied about her income on Section 8 voucher applications for a five-year span covering her rise to national fame.

In her first application for Section 8 money in March 2009, she listed monthly income of less than $1,000. By the time she was a household name in 2014, she claimed she earned just $12,000 a year and had only $250 in the bank.

Prosecutors said Big Freedia was making far more than the $21,700 maximum annual income stipulated by the program.

She pleaded guilty to the felony theft of $35,000 in government funds in March 2016.

Out on bail ahead of sentencing, Big Freedia tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine use. She claimed that someone slipped her the latter drug at a show in Dallas and admitted to having a marijuana problem.

An angry Africk warned her that she might face prison time as a result of the drug tests.

“I don’t know if you think there’s a separate rule for Big Freedia, because you’re an entertainer, but let me assure you that there’s not,” he said at one hearing.

Big Freedia apologized. In August 2016, Africk sentenced her to three years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, $35,000 in restitution and a $35,000 fine.

In the court filing Monday, Big Freedia’s attorney said she has already paid off the fine and restitution. She has also exceeded the community service requirement by 40 hours, Kappel said.

Big Freedia has worked with local nonprofits like Upturn Arts, Dancing Grounds, Habitat for Humanity and Feed the Hungry, the filing said. In April, she spoke to prisoners at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel for an anti-drug and anti-violence summit.

+2 Big Freedia avoids prison time, ordered to serve three years' probation The stakes could not have been higher for Big Freedia as she walked into U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon, flanked by her defense att…

“Most encouraging,” Kappel added, was that Big Freedia had overcome her “substance dependency, remaining clean and sober" during her probation.

Big Freedia avoided substance abuse even after the death of her younger brother in a shooting in Central City in January, Kappel noted.

Kappel also said that Big Freedia counts among her supporters Cantrell. Big Freedia was an early endorser of the mayor and even performed at her inaugural ball. Cantrell took to Twitter to offer words of consolation after the death of Big Freedia’s brother.

“My heart goes out to my friend and supporter, @BigFreedia, who lost her brother in a terrible act of gun violence. I love you, Freedia, and I'm praying for you and your family during this difficult time,” Cantrell said.

+2 ‘I do have a problem with marijuana,’ Big Freedia told judge before being ordered to halfway house Recordings from a recent federal court hearing that resulted in bounce rapper Big Freedia being ordered to a halfway house provide a window in…