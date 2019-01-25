Johnny Domingue had been a cop for less than a year when he caught Chad Scott's eye.

"I was making a lot of cases — producing," Domingue said Friday of his time as a rookie narcotics officer with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was testifying during the fourth day of the federal corruption trial of Scott, a former special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration who ran a task force that did most of its work in Tangipahoa Parish, seeking to stop the flow of illegal drugs along Interstate 12 on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain. "I believe Mr. Scott saw a lot of potential in me."

Domingue's testimony Friday offered the jury a second glimpse into the life of a cop gone bad. He told a story similar to that of Karl Newman, his former colleague at the TPSO, who on Thursday admitted in court that he used drugs, stole from suspects and lied when asked.

Domingue described his downfall as swift. Less than three years after making his first undercover drug buy, he was in jail and facing a charge of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, among other counts. With his arrest, he became the first domino to fall in the sprawling investigation that eventually netted Scott.

As part of his federal plea deal, Domingue agreed to testify against his former mentor, Scott, who is facing seven counts of perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government records. On Friday, prosecutors wrapped up 2½ days of gripping testimony that shed light on the life of major drug smugglers and the men who try to stop them.

Also Friday, prosecutors sought to methodically present evidence that Scott obstructed justice by persuading drug trafficker Frederick Brown to lie and coaching him to say that a fellow smuggler named Jorge Perralta had been present at two Houston drug buys when in fact he hadn't. Scott is also accused of perjuring himself by saying that Brown had volunteered that information — as opposed to being prompted by Scott and Newman.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo is presiding over the trial.

Domingue was limited in what he could say that he had seen Scott do. But he testified that he wanted to be like Scott, earning extra federal agent pay and making bigger cases. Scott, he said, told him that with work, he could do it.

"Be patient, you'll get there," Scott told him, he said.

But it was Newman with whom Domingue worked the most, and before long the elder agent, who admitted on Thursday to using drugs and stealing money, had his protege on the wrong side of the law with him. The two stole drugs and money from suspects while executing search warrants, Domingue testified.

In one case, they tried to arrange a big methamphetamine buy, but the dealer sold them fake drugs, Domingue said. He and Newman then stole meth from evidence lockers and added it to the fake dope so that it would test as actual meth in order to help gain a conviction, he said.

Under cross-examination, Domingue faced the same line of attack that Scott's attorneys, Matt Coman and Stephen Garcia, used on Newman and Brown. The lawyers repeatedly questioned his credibility and asked whether he expected a shorter sentence in return for testifying.

Against Domingue, though, Garcia also zeroed in on the 2015 bust of Brown, an informant who had been doing deals behind Scott's back. When he was caught along I-12 near Hammond in 2015, Brown was holding more than $850,000 in cash, having sold 30 kilograms of cocaine in Atlanta. The arrest also netted dealers in Houston and Atlanta.

It was Scott who developed the strategy that resulted in the bust, Domingue conceded.

"That's good police work, isn't it?" Garcia asked.

"Yes, it is," Domingue replied.

Once Domingue was off the stand, the government called as witnesses two assistant U.S. attorneys who prosecuted the drug trafficker Perralta — in whose trial Brown allegedly perjured himself.

They were the second and third federal prosecutors called to the stand — Jeffrey Sandman testified Thursday — adding to the impression that Scott's trial is a duel between factions in federal law enforcement. Coman is a former federal prosecutor.

Both prosecutors who testified Friday said they began to have doubts about Brown's testimony after the trial, when Perralta's attorney, Stephen Haedicke, asked for more information about Scott and Brown after reading news reports about the investigation into the task force, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Privitera testified.

Coman asked if it was normal procedure to show a witness exhibits that might be used at a trial, such as the pictures Scott and Newman, at Scott's behest, are alleged to have shown Brown while coaching him on his testimony. "Nothing unusual, correct?" he asked Andre Jones, the other prosecutor who testified Friday.

"Yes," Jones replied.

Friday's testimony capped an intense first week in which Scott, the former star DEA agent, saw two of his former colleagues and one past informant testify against him. Scott has maintained throughout that he was working hard to get drugs off the streets. The trial will resume Monday.