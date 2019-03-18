The man accused of plowing into a group of cyclists on Esplanade Avenue on the night of the Endymion parade and killing two of them has asked a court for a substantially lower bail.

Tashonty Toney says he cannot make his current, $510,000 bail. He wants New Orleans Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman to reduce his bail to at most $135,000.

Toney still might not be able to post the lower figure, according to his attorney Ralph Whalen, but it is more appropriate because all the charges against him come from a single incident.

"There is no danger to any other person or the community posed by defendant's release," Whalen said in a bond reduction motion.

The motion was dated Wednesday and stamped as accepted by the court on Monday.

Friedman is set to consider the request on Thursday.

Police accuse Toney, 32, of driving a Camaro through a large group of bicyclists on Esplanade on March 2.

Officers booked Toney, whose father is a New Orleans cop, on two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Among his alleged victims were Sharree Walls, a 27-year-old non-profit executive, and David Hynes, a Tulane Law School graduate who had returned to the city for Carnival.

A witness described Toney as being "blind drunk" after the crash, which left bike parts littered along the street.

Police said Toney refused to submit to a breath test so they drew his blood to determine whether he was intoxicated.

The results of that test have not yet been made public. However, they could be revealed at the bond reduction hearing later this week.

Whalen said Toney is not a flight risk because of his roots and ties to the New Orleans area, including family. He added that Toney would be willing to give up driving ahead of trial.