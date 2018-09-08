There is no statute of limitations on murder in Louisiana — and Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro seems to be taking his time in deciding whether to charge anyone in the killing of Henry Glover.
There's no debate about who did it. Thirteen years ago this month, a rookie New Orleans Police Department officer shot Glover in an Algiers strip mall in the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, mortally wounding him. In April 2015, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office issued a long-delayed determination that Glover’s death was a homicide.
Yet more than three years later, Cannizzaro has yet to decide whether he will prosecute former Officer David Warren, a spokesman confirmed. It's not even clear whether state prosecutors are actively reviewing the evidence from two prior federal prosecutions.
That means one of the most contentious Katrina-era police shooting cases — one with stark racial overtones — remains open on the state level.
Warren, who is white, was charged with federal civil rights crimes in the death of Glover, who is black. Warren was convicted in his first trial, but an appeals court overturned the verdict, saying the allegations against him should have been tried separately from those against the other officers who were convicted alongside him. They were charged with covering up the killing.
Glover’s aunt, who long pushed the DA's Office to bring a murder charge against Warren, says her family is frustrated that Cannizzaro has not given relatives an update in years.
“I’ve heard nothing on that, absolutely nothing,” Rebecca Glover said. “He was supposed to have gotten back to us, and he’s never gotten back to us.”
On Sept. 2, 2005, four days after Katrina hit New Orleans, Glover and a cousin named Bernard Calloway arrived in the back loading area of an Algiers strip mall. They intended to pick up items left in shopping carts that two friends had loaded with items stolen from stores in the mall. Then they planned to pile into a truck and leave the flooded city, Calloway said.
Warren was guarding a police substation in the mall and testified that he thought Glover had a gun and was attempting to enter the strip mall through a gate. Warren claimed he feared for his life when he fired once from a second-floor landing, striking Glover.
Calloway and another relative, Edward King, flagged down a car and took Glover to a nearby elementary school that was being used as a staging area for police and other first responders. But Glover never received any medical help, and in the end, Officer Gregory McRae drove a Chevy Malibu with Glover's body in the back seat to the levee and set it on fire.
Federal prosecutors characterized that action as part of a broader cover-up to obscure what happened before and after Glover's death.
In 2010, a federal jury convicted Warren, McRae and a third officer, Lt. Travis McCabe, on charges connected to the killing and its aftermath. However, Warren's verdict was later overturned by an appeals court, which said prosecutors should not have been allowed to paint his actions as part of a larger conspiracy.
Warren was tried alone in 2013, and this time a jury acquitted him. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk had earlier tossed out McCabe's conviction, based on newly revealed evidence. Only McRae, who burned the body, remains behind bars, serving a 12-year sentence.
With their chance of punishing Warren exhausted in federal court, family members turned to state courts, where prosecutors could still bring a murder charge against him. Under the legal concept of "dual sovereignty," the usual ban on double jeopardy does not apply when the same act violates both state and federal laws. In January, for instance, Cannizzaro's office secured a life sentence for a man who had previously been acquitted of a 2014 armed robbery in federal court.
For years — even after Warren testified to shooting Glover — former Coroner Frank Minyard declined to deem the killing a homicide.
Minyard originally classified the cause of death as an accident in May 2006, when DNA first linked Glover to the remains, but he changed it to "undetermined" in 2009. Protesters stormed the coroner's office in the wake of Warren's acquittal, and Minyard agreed to reopen the case, only to refuse to reclassify it four months later.
The case remained in limbo until Minyard’s successor as coroner, Jeffrey Rouse, declared Glover's death had been a homicide. That kicked the case over to Cannizzaro for possible state charges.
Glover's relatives received a financial settlement as part of a lawsuit against the city in 2016, but Rebecca Glover said her family still hopes to see charges filed in Criminal District Court.
"We didn't get no justice," she said.
Glover’s aunt isn’t the only one who says she has been kept in the dark about Cannizzaro’s decision-making process.
Defense attorney Rick Simmons, who represented Warren in federal court, said he has received no word from the DA.
Pointing to the outcome of the federal trials, Simmons said the DA could not win a conviction even if he brings charges.
“It was a unanimous, 12-zip vote with three African-Americans on there finding this man not guilty based on self-defense. I don’t know why we have to retry it again. It’s the same facts,” Simmons said.
“The whole thing’s a Katrina tragedy. There’s just no reason to make this a state criminal case,” he added.