A Covington accountant was charged this week over his role in what federal prosecutors describe as a sham supplemental insurance program that allowed hundreds of employers and thousands of workers to skirt wage taxes.
Brent Anthony Silva, 52, was charged Monday with a single count of conspiracy to make false statements. The charge came in a bill of information, usually a sign that a defendant is cooperating with authorities.
Silva was lead accountant for The Total Financial Group, based in Covington. Prosecutors allege he misrepresented a financial product called “Classic 105,” which purported to cover employee out-of-pocket medical expenses through tax-exempt wage deductions.
Participants were told they didn’t actually have to pay those contributions, which ranged from $1,000 to $1,600 monthly. Rather, it said, their contributions would be paid through loans backed by life insurance policies taken out on the employees’ behalf and payable when they died.
Though their monthly contributions were only on paper, participants still benefited from the tax perk. They would also pay monthly fees to The Total Financial Group on top of contributions they were told would be held in individual medical reimbursement accounts.
In reality, the firm never initiated the purported loans, took out the insurance policies or kept those individual accounts for participants, prosecutors allege.
“TTFG was able to pay the limited number of claims from the fees they collected and deposited into the single business operating account and enjoy a significant remainder,” the bill states.
The firm was formed in 2005, and the alleged scam ran until early last year, according to prosecutors. At its peak in 2016, the program enrolled 350 employers and 4,400 employees. Silva was hired in 2013.
He faces a maximum five years in prison or up to a $250,000 fine if convicted of the conspiracy charge.
The probe was led by IRS criminal investigators, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Labor, according to interim U.S. Attorney Duane Evans’ office.