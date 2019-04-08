A New Orleans jury convicted rapper Widner "Flow" Degruy, a onetime protege of Lil Wayne, on two counts of second-degree murder on Monday, a verdict that will mean automatic life imprisonment.

Degruy was charged in the May 25, 2015 double homicide of brothers Kendrick and Kendred Bishop, 22 and 18, who were gunned down as they sat in a car in New Orleans East.

A co-defendant indicted with Degruy pleaded guilty in 2015 and testified at Degruy's trial. Degruy's own mother also testified that she helped get rid of the guns used in the killing. But the rapper maintained his innocence and took the rare step of testifying on Friday.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier is set to formally sentence Degruy on May 7.

In addition to two counts of second-degree murder, Degruy was also convicted of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

