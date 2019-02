Expert witnesses for a woman who shot and killed her husband in their New Orleans East home shortly before Hurricane Katrina said she was suffering from battered woman syndrome.

Their testimony came Tuesday during the long-awaited second trial of Catina Curley, whose prior conviction on the same charge of second-degree murder was thrown out by the state Supreme Court last year.

Justices said Curley’s defense attorney at her original trial should have called experts to speak about the psychological effects of years of physical abuse by her husband Renaldo, 29, before she shot him dead on March 30, 2005.

Prosecutors still insist that Catina Curley shot her husband as he was trying to walk away from a confrontation, but Curley’s attorneys finally presented the battered woman defense at a bench trial Tuesday before Judge Arthur Hunter in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Hunter said he will issue a verdict by Friday.

The diminutive Curley, who stands under 5 feet, wore a pink blouse and watched from the defense table as her supporters tried to spare her a second life sentence.

“I believe she feared for her life, and I believe that fear was reasonable,” said Beth Meeks, an executive at the National Network to End Domestic Violence. “The police reports gave clear indication that there was a pattern of Mr. Curley using especially some form of strangulation and head injury or assaults.”

Both sides agree on some facts. Witnesses said Renaldo Curley was entertaining several people at his house when he received a telephone call from his estranged wife. She soon arrived at the house and ordered everyone who didn’t live there to clear out.

According to the Curleys’ children, the couple argued as they walked upstairs to a bedroom. Some time soon after that, Renaldo walked back down the stairs. Catina followed with a .357 Magnum revolver and shot him once in the chest.

From the start, however, witnesses and attorneys have argued over whether Catina Curley meant to kill her husband and whether the shooting was justified if she did.

Catina’s stepson Renaldo Boykins testified Tuesday that his father was putting on his shoes and jewelry to leave the house when she came down the stairs. His father did not lunge or move toward her before the shooting, he said. Afterward, Catina seemed surprised.

“I guess she was shocked that she did it,” he said. “At that moment, she looked like she was shook.”

Prosecutors said Renaldo Boykins’ testimony strengthened the argument that Renaldo Curley was trying to defuse the situation by walking away. Yet the defense called Catina and Renaldo Curley’s daughter, April Curley, who said her stepbrother was playing basketball outside at the time of the shooting.

April Curley, who was 8 at the time, said she witnessed her father throw a can at her mother shortly before the killing. Then she followed them as the confrontation moved downstairs.

“My mom was just telling my dad, ‘Let it go,’ and my dad started walking towards her … and then she started shaking, and she was crying like she was scared and the gun went off,” the girl said through tears.

Much of the testimony about what happened inside the house was presented at Curley’s last trial in 2007. But this time, the defense did not call Catina Curley herself to the stand. Prosecutors at the first trial seized on her claim that the bullet ricocheted off the floor, calling it incompatible with the forensic evidence.

Instead of a theory that the shooting was accidental, the defense relied on the idea that Curley’s actions could be explained by battered woman syndrome, a type of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Meeks said she believed that years of abuse triggered Catina Curley’s “fight or flight” response that night.

“You have no control over the process, it’s built into all of us. Trying to will that process to stop would be like trying to decide for your heart to stop beating,” Meeks said.

Meeks said Catina Curley’s statement to police that her husband placed his hands near her neck that night was key, since strangulation vastly increases the risk that domestic violence will be fatal.

However, Assistant District Attorney John Nickel said Catina Curley had to face the consequences for her actions.

“This wasn’t self-defense,” he said. “The defendant loaded the gun upstairs. She could have left the gun upstairs. She could have left the house. She could have gone to her mother’s house. We wouldn’t be here today, but she chose a different path.”

At her first trial, 12 years ago, jurors voted 11-1 to convict Curley of second-degree murder. Almost immediately, her case became a cause célèbre for advocates of battered women.

Curley’s defenders said her trial attorney, John Fuller, should have hired an expert on battered woman syndrome to testify at her trial. Blaming his youth and lack of experience, Fuller later acknowledged that he should at least have conferred with an expert.

Last year the state Supreme Court agreed with Curley’s appellate attorneys that Fuller’s failure was so severe that she deserved a new trial.

Hunter ordered her released ahead of trial on $1,000 bail, an unusually low figure for a courthouse where murder bails are often set between $500,000 and $1 million.