An Orleans Public Defenders employee who represented dozens of clients in courts was fired on Tuesday, four days after the state Supreme Court said she does not have a license to practice law.

The public defenders confirmed the departure of Ashley Crawford, whose title was "staff attorney." A spokeswoman said a formal statement on Crawford's firing was forthcoming.

Crawford had been with the office since the fall. But questions about whether she was eligible to practice law in Louisiana emerged last week. The Louisiana Supreme Court informed the public defenders and Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office that she was ineligible on Friday.

Chief District Defender Derwyn Bunton said Monday that his office was investigating Crawford's situation.

Crawford's licensing problem led to the delay of a trial on Monday, and it could potentially lead to appeals of cases where she represented clients in trials or plea deals.

It could also lead to a criminal charge for Crawford herself, Cannizzaro's office warned in a statement. Practicing law without a license is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison in Louisiana.

Crawford has not responded to requests for comment.

A Louisiana Supreme Court spokesman issued a statement on Monday evening which confirmed that Crawford is ineligible.

"On Friday, June 21 the Louisiana Supreme Court Clerk of Court was contacted by the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) regarding a request they received from the Orleans Public Defenders’ office requesting Certificates of Good Standing for their attorneys, as the LSBA’s search of their records did not include Ms. Crawford as an attorney," said a court spokesman, Robert Gunn. "After the Clerk of Court reviewed the information provided, researched Supreme Court records, and communicated with the Committee on Bar Admissions, it was determined Ms. Crawford had not been certified as eligible to be admitted to the practice of law in Louisiana."

