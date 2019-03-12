The Louisiana Parole Board granted release on Tuesday to a man convicted of shooting to death another teenager during an argument over a medallion in 1985.

A panel of board members voted unanimously to parole Glen Livas, who was 17 when he killed 18-year-old Charles Shelley.

Livas received life without parole after an Orleans Parish jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. However, in 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed automatic life without parole sentences for juveniles, citing their youth and underdeveloped brains.

The court made its decision retroactive for lifers like Livas in 2016, opening the door for him to argue that he should be released.

As of October, only about 8 percent of Louisiana's juvenile lifers had been granted parole. Several more are set to receive hearings in front of the Parole Board this month, however.

Appearing via video link from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Livas said he wished he could undo the fatal Aug. 28, 1985 shooting. He told board members he has since gained control over his anger.

According to witnesses, Livas was upset that his medallion had been stolen from him earlier in the day. When he came upon Shelley in the 1500 block of S. Miro Street, Shelley said the medallion was stolen by someone who lived in the nearby St. Thomas housing development.

+3 Life without parole sentence for Baton Rouge man who murdered at 17 will stand, judge says A state judge Tuesday let stand a Baton Rouge man’s life without parole sentence for the 2005 shooting death of 22-year-old Daniel Magee, givi…

Livas took out a gun and shot Shelley in the head, then fired a second time as Shelley lay on the ground, police said.

“The record indicates you shot the victim multiple times. Why would you do that?” asked board member Kenneth Loftin.

“I lost control of myself. I wasn’t in control of my anger. I didn’t have the skills I have now,” Livas said.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office did not seek to block Livas’ parole eligibility in Criminal District Court, as permitted under state law. However, a prosecutor said Tuesday that the office opposed parole, citing the seriousness of the crime.

Livas’ attorney, Keith Nordyke, said his client did not fall into the small group of the “worst of the worst” of juvenile lifers that the Supreme Court said could still receive life sentences.

Nordyke said Livas obtained his GED in 1994, long before it ever became clear that Livas might win release. He also noted that the prison chose Livas to clean West Feliciana Parish schools under a janitorial contract it once had with the district.

“That should tell the board everything they need to know about Glen Livas,” he said.

Livas also had the support of Andrew Hundley, the executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project, which provides services to people recently released from long prison terms. Hundley was the state’s first juvenile lifer granted parole under the Supreme Court decision.

+4 Supreme Court ruled Louisiana's life sentences for youth unconstitutional in 2016, what's changed? Louisiana was the nation's third top jailer of so-called juvenile lifers when the Supreme Court said in 2016 that, except in the most rare cas…

Hundley said he had often squared off against Livas in basketball games on Angola’s grounds.

“You really get to tell a person’s true character when you’re playing sports,” he said. “It was always a real joy to play against him.”

Board members Keith Jones, Brennan Kelsey and Kenneth Loftin voted for release.