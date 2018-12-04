More than a decade after his 2008 arrest, prosecutors began for the second time on Tuesday to try to convince a New Orleans jury that a man took part in robberies, murder and a flight from police.

Brent Braneon, 30, faces life imprisonment on second-degree murder and other counts in connection with the killing of Slidell man Roy Wolfe in Broadmoor.

Authorities allege that Braneon and another man, Alonzo Gonzales, shot and killed Wolfe, 34, near a house he was renovating in the 1700 block of South Lopez Street on July 30, 2008.

They are also accused of holding at gunpoint and robbing another man at the house, stealing Wolfe’s truck, burglarizing his house in Slidell and leading cops on a wild chase that ended near Xavier University.

A jury convicted both men on a minor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at trial in July. But jurors hung on more serious charges including murder.

This time around, prosecutors elected to try the two defendants separately. Braneon is going first and Gonzales faces trial on Feb. 18.

Criminal District Court Judge Arthur Hunter is overseeing both cases.

Addressing jurors in his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory said that the surviving victim of the robbery on S. Lopez Street would positively identify Braneon as one of his attackers.

The man, a friend of Wolfe’s, escaped as the perpetrators began opening fire on Wolfe outside the house, Guillory said.

“He’s going to tell you about the worst day of his life, when he was held hostage in the house and he thought he was going to die,” Guillory said. “He’s going to tell you who did it. He’s going to tell you how certain he is.”

Guillory said that after leaving Wolfe’s body in a nearby house – where it was found decomposing two days later – the two assailants went to Wolfe’s house in Slidell and ransacked it.

Police tracked the truck to the intersection of Palmetto Street and Washington Avenue near Xavier University. Gonzales began shooting at New Orleans police officers and Braneon was arrested in the truck, Guillory said.

Defense attorney Davidson Ehle said the case was not as simple as the prosecutor made it out to be, however.

“We do agree that Brent Braneon was arrested driving Roy Wolfe’s truck the night they found Roy Wolfe’s truck,” Ehle told jurors. “Beyond that, that is the only thing that we agree with the state.”

Ehle said there was no physical evidence connecting his client to any of the crime scenes. Braneon tested negative for gunshot residue at the time of his arrest. He also said that his client did not match the physical description given by the surviving robbery victim.