Royal Clark, who spent 17 years in prison after being convicted of an armed robbery he didn't commit, became a free man Thursday after a state district judge threw out the sentence that would have had him in jail until 2051.

Judge Donald Rowan of the 24th Judicial District court ordered Clark's sentence vacated after a brief hearing Thursday morning.

Clark, 41, of Marrero, was found guilty of the 2001 armed robbery of a Terrytown Burger King largely based on a misidentification made by an employee two months after the incident.

The Innocence Project New Orleans took up his case last year, and Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office agreed to reexamine the fingerprints collected from a cup used by the perpetrator before the robbery.

The prints were submitted to the state database and matched to a man convicted of committing a string of similar robberies in Harvey and Marrero two months after the Burger King robbery.

“We all know now what he’s been saying all along, which is he was factually innocent of this crime,” attorney Kia Hall Hayes said, as Rowan nodded slightly.

The Innocence Project New Orleans said Clark's case and that of a Baton Rouge man convicted of rape but exonerated in March highlight a flaw in the system that needs to be addressed.

"There is currently no clear law that gives prisoners a right to ask for these forensic database searches in cases not involving DNA," the group said in a news release. "If the JPDA had refused to reexamine and run the prints, Mr. Clark would likely have stayed in prison until he was 74 years old for a crime he did not commit. Mr. Clark’s exoneration has provided a second example in three months of the need for the Louisiana Legislature or the Louisiana Supreme Court to create a clear legal right for prisoners to access forensic databases in appropriate cases so that truth can prevail.”

Prosecutors followed the evidence, Connick said.

"As District Attorney my obligation to seek justice does not end upon conviction," he said. "When the evidence reveals an individual was wrongfully convicted my office will take action to correct that injustice."

Clark was convicted on the day he turned 25 by a 10-2 jury verdict after 78 minutes of deliberation.

“Based on the evidence presented at trial, two jurors were not convinced of Mr. Clark’s guilt," said Hayes, who along with Emily Maw represented Clark in his bid to have his sentence vacated. "If the jury also knew that factors such as stress, the presence of a weapon, and the length of time between the crime and the identification can negatively impact the reliability of an identification, perhaps Mr. Clark’s wrongful conviction could have been prevented.”

Hayes said the state legislature recently passed a law allowing expert testimony on memory and eyewitness identification, though it didn't happen in time to help Clark.

Such reforms, she said, highlight "the importance of judges allowing juries all the tools they need to assess the evidence accurately, and the danger of relying exclusively on such evidence to take away someone’s liberty. The risk of wrongful conviction is too great to prosecute solely based on eyewitness evidence without giving the jury the tools to properly evaluate it.”

The fingerprints lifted from the cup and tested against those found at the scene matched those of Jessie Perry, who was convicted of robbing Family Dollar stores in Harvey and Marrero and attempting to rob a Walgreens in Marrero two months after the Burger King robbery, according to the Innocence Project New Orleans.

The group said Clark is the 29th person in Louisiana to be exonerated after being wrongly convicted based on mistaken eyewitness identification. Collectively, they have served 505 years in Louisiana’s prisons for crimes they did not commit.