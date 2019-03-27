A state appeals court panel has upheld the conviction of Cardell Hayes in the killing of retired New Orleans Saints defensive leader Will Smith and the shooting of Smith’s wife, Racquel, on a Lower Garden District Street in April 2016.

All three judges on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal panel agreed that the evidence laid out over a week during the blockbuster trial in Orleans Parish was enough to convict him of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

Other arguments by Hayes’ attorney were either “meritless” or weren’t raised soon enough, the court ruled.

Hayes, 31, was charged with murder and attempted murder over the bloodshed on Sophie Wright Place after a three-vehicle collision led to a volatile altercation involving several people from both vehicles.

Authorities said that Hayes shot Smith eight times, hitting him seven times in the back. Smith's wife Racquel was shot first, struck in both legs by a single bullet, authorities said.

Hayes claimed he was threatened and fired in self-defense after hearing a gunshot and seeing Will Smith retreat to his Mercedes SUV, where police later found a gun holstered beside the driver’s seat. He also claimed he never shot Racquel.

A jury deliberated for more than five hours before finding Hayes guilty of the lesser charges on a 10-2 vote. Hayes faced 20 to 60 years. Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Camille Buras handed him a 25-year sentence.

In his appeal, Hayes’ attorneys argued that prosecutors failed to prove he was the aggressor.

They also cited what they described as several missteps during the trial that warranted a new one, including a claim that Hayes’ attorneys should have been allowed to raise Will Smith’s arrest in 2010 on a domestic battery count in Lafayette.

The appeals court said Hayes' trial lawyers had failed to raise proper objections on that point during the trial. But even if they had it would not have mattered, the court said.

The judges said, "even assuming the court erred in excluding testimony of Smith's prior arrest, and assuming the error had been preserved for review, any error was harmless in light of the overwhelming eyewitness, expert, and physical evidence presented at trial."

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the testimony of Army veteran Michael Burnside, who came forward after the trial that he heard two guns fire while he was inside his house about a mile away. That testimony would have bolstered Hayes' claim that he fired in response to a gunshot, his appellate attorneys said.

The veteran "testified that he did not own a television, a phone, a computer, a clock, a watch, or a calendar, and had no indication of the day, date, or time, other than the sound of 'church bells' and the position of the sun," the court said. The found his testimony unreliable and contradicted by the witnesses who were actually on scene.

Paul Barker, the lead attorney for Hayes’ appeal, said he was disappointed in the ruling and plans to ask the full 4th Circuit to rehear the case.

Judges Terri Love and Joy Cossich Lobrano joined in the decision, to which Judge Sandra Cabrina Jenkins concurred in a separate opinion.

Cannizzaro issued a statement praising what he described as an “unequivocal” ruling.

“There was no justification for the brutal killing of Will Smith over a traffic dispute three years ago, and his widow Racquel has today expressed her gratitude for our defense of the trial outcome and the 4th Circuit’s decision,” the DA’s statement read. “We will continue our efforts as needed to ensure that Mr. Hayes serves the complete sentence imposed for his criminal acts.”