Although he reported to federal prison earlier this month, former north shore district attorney Walter Reed is still seeking relief from the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing the same themes of federal overreach that his lawyer sounded in his federal corruption trial and subsequent appeal.
Reed's attorney, Richard Simmons, filed writs to the Supreme Court even as he was fighting to keep his client out of prison a little longer during Reed's recovery from surgery for prostate cancer.
Reed had hoped to stay out on bond until he exhausted his appeals. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon had agreed to that when Reed was sentenced in April 2017. But a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Reed's conviction on 18 counts of fraud and corruption, and he was denied a hearing before the full court.
That prompted U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser to push in February for Reed to begin serving his four-year sentence, and Fallon agreed.
U.S. Attorney wants judge to order Walter Reed to go to prison now; hearing date set to reconsider bond
Now, Reed is taking a legal long shot with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Strasser underlined just how unlikely Reed is to succeed in his argument for making the former prosecutor report to prison while he pursues his final appeal. Strasser said that getting heard before the Supreme Court is "considerably more difficult than gaining admission to Harvard," since the court hears only 1 percent to 6 percent of the petitions it receives.
But Reed, who spent 30 years as district attorney of the 22nd Judicial District, encompassing St. Tammany and Washington parishes, has fought tenaciously for his freedom since his indictment in 2015.
The 40-page petition Simmons filed last month argues that Reed's case offers the Supreme Court "a vehicle ... to examine the sensitive balance between federal and state relations, particularly when it involves the sanctity of the election process of state public officials."
The petition argues that the case presents questions of "exceptional importance," including a lack of fair warning to Reed that his conduct could be prosecuted under federal laws. State campaign laws should be enforced by the state that issued them, the petition argues, saying that Reed's prosecution represents a dangerous expansion of federal powers.
Much of the case against Reed dealt with his use of campaign donations, but he was also found guilty of taking money from St. Tammany Parish Hospital that was meant for his office.
Reed's efforts to get his conviction reversed have been based in large part on a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that involved former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who was accused of taking gifts, trips and loans from a businessman who sought his help in dealing with other state officials.
The high court reversed McDonnell's conviction, and Reed's petition argues that there are similarities in that both cases revolve around ambiguous language in state laws. The McDonnell case hinged in part on the interpretation of what an "official act" is. Reed's defense points to what it says is ambiguity in Louisiana campaign law, which prohibits spending campaign donations on expenses "unrelated to the campaign or the holding of public office."
The petition argues that Reed's expenditures in fact were legitimate under state law. It says that flowers he sent as a gift to a woman who accompanied him to the Angola Prison rodeo were not campaign-related but did relate to his holding of public office, since district attorneys were invited to attend the rodeo to encourage support of the prison.
But Reed was not allowed to present testimony from Gray Sexton, former general counsel for the Louisiana Ethics Board, that would have made clear to the jury that the law is ambiguous, the petition argues.
Sexton also would have testified that an expenditure can serve a dual purpose, the petition says, pointing to a $25,000 donation that Reed made to Jerry Wayne Cox, a pastor in Franklinton who testified for the prosecution.
Prosecutors said that donation was given in return for personal injury cases that Cox referred to Reed's private law practice. But the petition argues that such a donation was a reasonable way to encourage Cox's continued political support for Reed and that expenditures can serve a dual purpose.
In an echo of earlier arguments, the petition also stresses the evils of federal overreach and says that federal prosecutors in New Orleans have a history of testing the limits of federalism.
It cites an earlier case in which the Supreme Court limited federal authorities from enforcing Louisiana's video poker regulations and a more recent case in which defendants Peter Hoffman and Michael Arata were convicted of federal mail and wire fraud in their applications for Louisiana tax credits.
Those defendants are also seeking a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing in part that the 5th Circuit refused in their case to consider that Louisiana's tax credit law was ambiguous and that the defendants' actions were consistent with a "reasonable construction" of that law.
Reed's case "raises the same issue as to the Louisiana ambiguous campaign finance law as defined by federal prosecution after the fact," his petition says.