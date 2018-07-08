In the latest skirmish over claims of prosecutorial misconduct in Louisiana, a nonprofit law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the prosecutor who oversaw what it says was an Avondale man’s wrongful conviction for murder.

The Innocence Project New Orleans last week filed a brief asking the high court to suspend Ken Dohre, a former Jefferson Parish prosecutor who now works for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery in St. Tammany Parish.

Dohre failed to inform defense lawyers about the changing stories of the sole eyewitness to a prostitute’s murder in Waggaman in 1996, the brief said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Michael Williams spent more than 15 years in prison before a judge overturned his conviction and set him free.

Dohre’s attorney says he has a spotless ethical record and turned over all the contested testimony to the judge before the trial.

Advocates on the other side say that Louisiana — where only one prosecutor has been reprimanded for failing to disclose evidence, despite the fact that dozens of wrongful convictions have been overturned in recent years — must aggressively police such lapses.

“In order to deter that kind of conduct from happening, there need to be consequences,” said Jee Park, the executive director of the Innocence Project New Orleans.

The case had its tawdry beginnings on the night of March 6, 1996, when the body of Michelle Gallagher, a 25-year-old prostitute with a crack cocaine habit, was found stabbed and dumped on River Road in Waggaman.

Jefferson Parish man wins deal for wrongful conviction but is once again a suspect in fatal stabbing case Jefferson Parish authorities have settled a wrongful-conviction lawsuit filed by Michael Williams Sr., a man who won his release from prison i…

Investigators turned up a witness named Christopher Landry, who claimed that he had tailed Williams and Gallagher in the area in an effort to watch them have sex.

Something went awry, and Williams dropped Gallagher’s body on River Road “like a sack of potatoes,” Landry said at the trial. He said he believed Williams, a former offshore oil worker, was the killer.

Dismissing the testimony of a deliveryman who said he spotted Gallagher two miles away at the same time, 24th Judicial District Judge Susan Chehardy convicted Williams at a bench trial.

What the defense did not know was that Landry had previously given different stories to a homicide detective and a grand jury. In those instances, he said that the drop happened on a side street, not River Road, and that he did not know what Williams pushed out of his white Ford Mustang.

Williams spent years fighting to win release. Landry recanted his testimony in 2009, and the office of Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. dismissed the case in 2011, citing a lack of evidence.

Williams won a financial settlement from Jefferson authorities four years later. At the same time, however, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it was still treating Williams as a suspect, despite the fact that another man's DNA was found in semen on Gallagher's jeans.

The office could not provide any updates on its investigation when reached for comment Friday.

Now Dohre is the one in legal jeopardy. After a protracted investigation, a Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board committee recommended his suspension for a year and a day in a March 2017 report.

Under U.S. Supreme Court rulings, prosecutors have a legal responsibility to turn over evidence that could point away from a defendant’s guilt or undermine the testimony of key state witnesses.

The committee said that Dohre “violated duties owed to Michael Williams, opposing counsel, the legal system and the profession. … It is difficult to imagine the suffering imposed on Mr. Williams every moment of every day that he spent incarcerated, knowing that he was not guilty.”

Yet in May, the full board rejected that recommendation. Its decision hinged largely on the fact that four months before the trial, Dohre handed his entire case file over to Judge Chehardy for a private review for any exculpatory evidence.

If the judge herself did not turn over Landry’s prior statements to the defense, then it was difficult to claim that Dohre should have clearly known to do so himself, the board said.

The state Office of Disciplinary Counsel has lodged an objection to the full board’s ruling with the Supreme Court, which will have the last word.

The Innocence Project New Orleans said it filed a friend of the court brief because it was afraid that the state’s disciplinary process would let Dohre escape punishment.

The group said it saw signs of “solicitousness” in the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s initial treatment of the complaint against Dohre. That office, which acts as a prosecutor for complaints about lawyers, declined to press charges until it received a 2015 order from the Supreme Court.

In its brief, the Innocence Project New Orleans said that whatever Chehardy decided, Dohre had an independent responsibility to give the defense helpful information.

“Dohre cannot escape responsibility for his misconduct by shifting attention to what the trial court could have known and done in the case he was prosecuting,” the group said.

The group also asked the court to take a broader look at prosecutor discipline in Louisiana. Despite the 52 Louisiana cases listed in the National Registry of Exonerations, only one state prosecutor has ever been disciplined for failing to turn over evidence to the defense.

Dohre’s attorney, Basile Uddo, declined to comment on the group’s brief. However, in one filing he said the case turned on a narrow question.

“The sum total of the formal charges relates to the minor variation between (Landry’s) grand jury testimony and his testimony at trial regarding whether or not he saw the victim’s body dropped or saw ‘something’ dropped,” Uddo said.

Uddo said that suspension for a year and a day, which would force Dohre to reapply to practice law in Louisiana, would be “dramatically and totally out of line” with any previous discipline. He also noted that his client has never been the target of another bar complaint.

The Supreme Court has no timeline for making a decision.