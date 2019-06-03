With what could have been an embarrassing trial set to begin on Monday, the city of Gretna agreed to settle a former police officer’s whistleblower lawsuit claiming his department maintained an illegal arrest quota.

Attorneys for Gretna and former officer Daniel Swear announced the settlement agreement in federal court just as jury selection was set to begin for a trial that would have featured testimony from four former cops who claim they were pressured to make arrests and write tickets for budget reasons.

Police Chief Arthur Lawson said he would issue a statement on the settlement later in the day and declined to comment on its cost. Seth Dornier, who represents Swear, said only that the amount was “substantial.”

“They made an offer that my client decided to accept, minutes before trial,” Dornier said.

Under the settlement, Gretna does not admit that there was an arrest quota. The Gretna City Council, which next meets on June 12, must approve the agreement.

The tentative agreement could wrap up a legal claim that has for years cast an unflattering light on police in the small West Bank city.

In a federal lawsuit filed in 2015, Swear claimed he was pushed off the force for questioning a department policy requiring cops to make arrests every day.

Ticket quotas are illegal in Louisiana, and Swear’s lawsuit added more fuel to a controversy that had flared since one news outlet dubbed Gretna the “arrest capital” of the nation for its sky-high rate of detentions. In 2013, there were 6,566 arrests in a city with a population of just 17,802, according to Fusion.

Swear worked his way up from 911 dispatcher to becoming a patrol cop in 2012. He said in his lawsuit that he quickly became aware that the Police Department required officers to meet a goal of “10-2-2”: 10 stops or calls answered in a day, at least two citations and at least two arrests. Officers who failed to meet the quota were punished, Swear said.

The quota system was never more apparent than at a December 2014 meeting led by Scott Vinson, now a captain who oversees field operations, Swear said.

Vinson told his officers that they need to step up their arrest rate to make up for a potential $1 million gap in department funding from the threatened loss of automatic speed cameras, according to Swear.

Swear claims that after Vinson's speech, Swear was demoted and essentially forced out of the department for subsequently speaking up against quotas.

The department claimed that he was disciplined for declining performance.

Swear left the force and became a deputy at the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office. He filed his federal wrongful termination and retaliation lawsuit in December 2015.

Gretna’s lawyers have denied from the start that there is an arrest quota and painted Swear as a disgruntled former employee.

But Swear’s claims were bolstered when three other officers came forward to allege that they, too, were subjected to quotas.

Meanwhile, Swear produced an audio recording of a lieutenant ordering officers to make at least an arrest a day. On another recording, a supervisor directly referred to a “quota.”

Those supervisors -- and Lawson himself -- would have been forced to answer questions about the alleged quota system at trial.

Swear’s trial was delayed for months by the illness and November death of deputy chief Anthony Christiana.

A second former Gretna Police Department officer with a whistleblower lawsuit alleging quotas, David Heintz, is still set to take his case to trial in August.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Jolivette Brown also oversees that case.

The settlement in Swear’s case could mean that Gretna is also prepared to reach an agreement with Heintz.

But Dornier, who with attorney Charlotte McDaniel McGehee also represents Heintz, said he is eager to present the case to a jury.

“I’m a trial lawyer. That’s what I do,” Dornier said.