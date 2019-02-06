Citing a lack of evidence, New Orleans prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges of murder and obstruction of justice against a man accused of fatally stabbing his great-uncle inside a Bywater house in April 2016.

Renaldo Green was freed after the decision to drop the charges, defense lawyer Allyson Billeaud said.

Green, 26, spent two years behind bars after his arrest in the killing of Anthony Paul Sr., who was known as the “mayor” of his 1000 block of Piety Street.

Prosecutors did not directly address whether they might seek to reinstate charges against Green at a later date.

"We determined that we lacked sufficient evidence to successfully prosecute this case at this time,” said Ken Daley, spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

Billeaud said her client was “tremendously pleased” with the state’s decision.

“We are confident in his innocence but also grateful that the state did the right thing with this case. Mr. Green is home enjoying his family and freedom and looks forward to having a normal life again,” she said.

From his home base in a red double-shotgun, Paul, a 56-year-old jack-of-all-trades, assumed a prominent role in the life of his block. Neighbors said he warned drivers about potholes, cut grass and kept a lookout.

“He was very lovable to people, kind, humble, wonderful and everything,” said Paul’s wife, Sonjie. “He made sure everything was on point.”

The circumstances of Paul’s death were murky. Relatives said they found his body wrapped in trash bags and a blanket in a shed behind the house. He had suffered multiple puncture wounds.

Suspicion quickly fell on Paul’s great-nephew, Green, who had been living with the family. He behaved erratically before and after the killing, according to police.

Police said that the night before the killing, Green's son told Sonjie Paul that Green had a knife and was trying to cut someone. The next morning, authorities said, Paul’s wife spotted Green “frantically wiping the kitchen floor with a liquid substance.”

Green "became more agitated and erratic" upon officers' arrival, police said in a warrant.

Police did not identify any witnesses to the killing in the warrant, but they said the "totality of circumstances” pointed to Green.

He was arrested in December 2016. Four months later, Criminal District Court Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson found him mentally incompetent to stand trial. Forensic doctors said he had schizophrenia.

Doctors finally declared Green ready for trial in January 2018. The most recent trial date in the case was Jan. 28 of this year, but it was continued.

Sonjie Paul said she broke down in tears when prosecutors told her Green would be released.

“I'm pissed off with them, because how you let a murderer go free?” she said. “It's ridiculous. The system is ridiculous.”