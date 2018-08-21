New Orleans judges will appeal a pair of federal court decisions that threaten to wreck their budgets by blocking them from imposing fines and fees on poor defendants.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judges and Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell filed on Tuesday notices that they will appeal to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Their notice signals the start of what could be a lengthy — and potentially pricey — appeal process.

The state judges hope their federal counterparts will reject the decisions from U.S. District Judges Sarah Vance and Eldon Fallon earlier this month in the two "debtors' prison" lawsuits against the court system.

Vance said the Criminal District Court judges could no longer impose the court fines and fees that pay for their clerks and office supplies unless defendants have a "neutral forum" to plead poverty. Days later, Fallon said that Cantrell likewise had a "substantial" conflict of interest when Cantrell set bails that helped pay for court operations through a fee.

The state judges had remained silent since the federal decisions were handed down at the start of August. If upheld, the sweeping federal rulings could slice their discretionary budgets by more than 50 percent.

Out of the court's $4.5 million in revenue last year for the court's general fund, known as the judicial expense fund, $2.3 million came from charges like bail fees and court costs. That fund does not include the judges' salaries, which are paid by the state.

The New Orleans judges could face an uphill battle in federal court, if a recent ruling from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court is any indication. A three-judge panel upheld a ruling against the Harris County, Texas bail system in February.

The judges found that Harris County's set bail schedule did not allow defendants leeway to plead poverty or the facts of their cases.

Harris County's decision to fight the lawsuit in district court and then appeal a judgment there was expensive. In June, two years after a civil rights lawsuit was filed, the Texas county had spent more than $6.1 million on legal fees, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In New Orleans, by contrast, there is no set bail schedule. Yet Fallon found that Cantrell gave short shrift to considering whether individual defendants could actually make bail, and whether alternative release conditions like a recognizance bond would suffice.

The federal judges in Louisiana also went beyond their counterpart in Texas in deciding that the magistrate and criminal judges had a financial conflict of interest given the chunk of their budgets derived from fees.

Criminal District Court Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson declined to comment. Cantrell, who is the father-in-law of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An attorney involved in both lawsuits against the court system said he was confident about their chances on appeal.

"The illegal practices of the (Orleans Parish Criminal District Court) judges are devastating the lives of thousands of people every day in New Orleans," said Alec Karakatsanis, executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based firm Civil Rights Corps. "No human being should be jailed solely because she cannot make a payment, and the judges who decide whether to jail someone should not be collecting those payments into their Judicial Expense Fund. We're confident that every court to review these issues will continue to agree that the judges are violating longstanding constitutional precedent."

