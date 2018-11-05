A Jefferson Parish jury on Monday convicted Teddy Chester of second-degree murder in the 1995 killing of Metairie taxi driver John Adams. It was the second time Chester has been convicted for the killing.

A jury convicted Chester in 1997 of first-degree murder, and he was given the death penalty.

But in June, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan granted Chester, now 40, a new trial after his attorneys argued that his court-appointed defense attorneys did not do enough to challenge prosecution evidence at his first trial and ignored a witness who saw another man with what may have been the murder weapon.

Prosecutors decided to retry Chester, and a grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder in September.

The trial jury deliberated about 1½ hours Monday night before returning a unanimous verdict.

The conviction means Chester will receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation or suspended sentence.

Chester's attorneys argued that while he was in the cab where Adams was shot in the 700 block of Calhoun Street in East Jefferson, he didn't shoot him.

Another man, Elbert Ratcliff, also has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the case. He is serving a life sentence.

Both men said they had gotten into the cab about 4 a.m. Dec. 27, 1995 — Ratcliff to try to sell Adams a Guess T-shirt, Chester to sell him fake drugs. But when Adams said he didn't want either, Ratcliff reached for Adams' radio.

Adams accelerated the car and was shot through the head and killed instantly, according to testimony.

Witnesses said they saw Ratcliff leave the cab with blood on his shirt and tucking a gun into his waistband.

Detectives linked Ratcliff, then 25, to the killing after finding his thumb prints on two of Adams’ business cards, one inside the cab and one outside. But he named Chester as the shooter.

Chester blamed Ratcliff for the killing, although prosecutors said he admitted to his then-girlfriend that he pointed the pistol at the back of the cabbie’s head when it accidentally fired.

After his original conviction, Chester appealed all the way to the state Supreme Court, even though several times he indicated he wished to drop his appeal and allow his execution to proceed.

Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach, of 24th Judicial District Court, will formally sentence Chester on Nov. 15.

