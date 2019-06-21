Jurors in San Diego on Friday decided that Drew Brees is owed more than $6.1 million in damages after the Saints’ quarterback said a jeweler exploited their friendship to sell the NFL star extremely overpriced diamonds.

Jeweler Vahid Moradi and his attorney, Kevin Rooney, said in a statement that they "passionately disagree" with the verdict and intend to appeal it. If successful, that could reduce the amount awarded to Brees and his wife, Brittany, or do away with it altogether.

Nonetheless, for now, Brees seemed to feel vindicated in pressing forth with claims that he was conned out of millions of dollars.

"The jury worked hard and saw Mr. Moradi as the confidence man that he is," said a statement from Breeses and their attorney, Andrew Kim.

Brees took the witness stand June 6, the first day of arguments and testimony at the trial, to say that Moradi and CJ Charles Jewelers sold him and Brittany $15 million worth of diamonds – among them an $8 million ring – between 2012 and 2016.

Brees described growing so close to Moradi over the course of about 15 years that he completely believed the jeweler when he said the diamonds were investments that would rapidly appreciate and likely weather downturns in the economy such as the 2008 financial collapse.

However, problems brewed when an appraiser told the Breeses in 2017 that they had paid roughly $7 million more for the collection than it was worth. The appraiser’s opinion was that the $8 million ring was worth roughly half of that.

Brees sued last year, asserting that Moradi admitted to obscenely marking up the diamonds and explaining that away by saying the prices were what they could be resold for in a number of years.

They accused him of fraud, breach of contract and violating California business laws, adding that he had also pocketed nearly $250,000 they had given him for a watch they ultimately changed their minds about buying.

Moradi mounted a furious defense, contending that it was actually the Breeses' appraiser – Aldo Dinelli – who scammed the couple.

The jeweler accused Dinelli of telling Drew and Brittany Brees to sell their diamonds on the cheap to a dealer with whom Dinelli was in cahoots. That way, Dinelli scored his associate a great deal on diamonds at the expense of the Saints quarterback and his wife.

Moradi’s side argued diamonds are typically sold at a profit of 1.6 percent. At one point early in the trial, they used a calculator to demonstrate how the Breeses bought the diamonds in question at a retail markup that was between 1.55 and 1.6 percent.

Aside from Drew Brees, witnesses at the trial included Brittany Brees and Moradi, and a deposition of Dinelli was played for jurors. There was also expert testimony.

Closing arguments were Wednesday. The jury deliberated all of Thursday and most of Friday.