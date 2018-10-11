A judge handed eight years in prison on Thursday to the remorseful Xavier University pharmacy student who drunkenly crashed into a New Orleans police officer’s SUV and killed her.

Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard imposed the sentence on Chau Nguyen, 36, in a courtroom full of Nguyen's relatives and those of Officer Natasha Hunter.

Nguyen, whose blood-alcohol level was measured at twice the legal limit, turned to address Hunter's family before receiving his sentence and pledged to become a spokesman against drunk driving.

“I vow I will spend the rest of my life becoming something other than the careless person I was that night,” he said.

Because Nguyen's BAC was over 0.15, under state law he must serve at least five years of his sentence. Willard had the option of giving him to up to 30 years in prison.

Hunter was responding to a traffic accident on Interstate 10 early on June 5, 2016 when Nguyen plowed into her vehicle. After sustaining serious head injuries, she died in a hospital two days later.

Police said that Nguyen, at the time a Xavier pharmacy student, had spent the night drinking at Harrah's Casino. Hunter had her SUV parked with its emergency lights flashing on the shoulder of the interstate near Esplanade Avenue as he approached.

At about 2:30 a.m., Nguyen's Acura sedan rammed into the back of Hunter's vehicle. His BAC was 0.16, twice the level of .08 at which a driver is presumed intoxicated.

A well-liked 11-year veteran with a 5-year-old girl and a sister on the force, Hunter had recently passed a test to become a DWI investigator.

Nguyen was charged with vehicular homicide, to which he pleaded guilty as charged in May.

The packed courtroom was filled with emotion as Nguyen apologized to Hunter’s family and his own.

“I have the unfair advantage of being alive today,” Nguyen said. “Because of that I will live the rest of my life with a sense of guilt and shame. However, I promise to live the rest of my life serving others as I attempt to embody the spirit of Miss Hunter.”

Nguyen also thanked Hunter’s family members for their “dignity and compassion.”

Hunter's tearful family members did not address the judge. They declined to comment outside the courthouse.

Defense attorney Nandi Campbell represented Nguyen. Assistant District Attorney Darius Greene handled the sentencing for the state.