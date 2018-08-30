Jurors convicted a New Orleans man of manslaughter in a fatal shooting at his home on Wednesday night, rejecting claims that he killed in self defense.

After more than four hours of deliberation, the jury voted 10-2 to convict Richard Donovan, 60, in the September 2016 killing of Bernell Collins Sr., 36.

With two previous felonies — including another manslaughter conviction for killing his wife in Kenner in 1993 — Donovan faces a sentence of 20 to 80 years as a multiple offender.

Donovan was charged with second-degree murder. He would have faced an automatic sentence of life imprisonment if convicted as charged.

Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny, who oversaw the case, has not set a sentencing date.

Investigators said that Donovan had been allowing Collins, an acquaintance, to stay at his home in the 700 block of Lyons Street. Although Collins stayed there for several weeks, their relationship apparently soured. Defense lawyers Leon Roche and Jen Hull of the Orleans Public Defenders said that Collins physically abused and verbally threatened the life of his host.

Yet there was vigorous debate over what happened on Sept. 30. Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Dawkins and Daniel Smart said that Donovan shot his guest in the head as Collins lay on the sofa. In a confession to police afterwards, he said he did not like Collins' "attitude," according to Dawkins.

There was nothing in Donovan's videotaped confession to indicate that his life was in danger, Dawkins said.

However, the defense team said that Collins had invaded the home without Donovan's permission. They pointed to damage police found on the door as well as the same statement that Donovan gave to police.

Collins pointed a gun in Donovan's face and said they would take a trip to the bank in the morning to empty out Donovan's bank account, Hull said. She said her client was essentially held "hostage" in his own home.

The killing was discovered when relatives went to the residence to check on Collins, who had failed to pick up his children from school. Donovan brandished a gun at a woman who tried to retrieve her dog from the house, setting off an hours-long standoff with New Orleans Police Department SWAT officers.

Louisiana is one of two states to allow non-unanimous jury verdicts, although that could change if voters approve a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November.