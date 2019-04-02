Almost four years ago, Widner “Flow” Degruy seemed poised to trade the New Orleans East rap scene for a national audience, with an assist from Lil Wayne.

He had several mixtapes under his belt and, according to his lawyer, he was about to hop on a tour bus with his superstar mentor.

But then two brothers whom Degruy once called friends were found shot to death inside a car a short walk from his house, and police tagged Degruy as a double murderer.

As his trial began Tuesday before Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier, prosecutors said Degruy’s own statements to police would help convince a jury to convict him of two counts of second-degree murder.

They also revealed that Degruy’s own mother decided to testify against him after she spent months in jail on a charge of being an accessory to murder.

“He doesn’t share the stage with Lil Wayne anymore. He’s now sharing the stage with the state of Louisiana,” Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda told the jury. “That adoring audience is now a jury of his peers, who will decide whether he will spend his life in the Angola state penitentiary — a long way from the lights and fame of the rap game.”

Yet Degruy’s defense attorney said he was the victim of an opportunistic co-defendant and killer, Jonathan Evans, who the attorney said agreed to testify from a “script” in exchange for a 20-year plea deal.

“Did Widner Degruy, a successful musician who was leaving to go on tour the morning of this event, decide to murder one of his own friends? It's going to be highly unlikely,” lawyer Gary Wainwright said.

As lawyers delivered opening statements, Degruy listened intently and scribbled on a legal pad. Prosecutors also gave for the first time what they suspect was the motive for the killing of brothers Kendrick and Kendred Bishop, who were 22 and 18.

Degruy believed the brothers stole $8,000 in cash and a handgun from his car during a night out gambling at Harrah’s Casino a week before, Calenda said.

According to the state, Degruy waited until early on Memorial Day 2015 to exact his revenge. Degruy, the brothers and Evans, who was just 18 at the time, had returned to New Orleans East from a Lil Wayne concert in Mobile, Alabama, Calenda said.

Prosecutors said grainy surveillance video caught the moment Degruy and Evans opened fire on the Bishop brothers as they sat in a rented Kia on Bright Drive.

Homicide Detective Robert Barrere narrated crime scene photographs showing the carnage that ensued. Both brothers suffered numerous, devastating gunshot wounds.

Degruy stared straight ahead as Barrere ticked off their injuries. One of the Bishops’ relatives wept.

The brothers’ father, Kendrick Bishop Sr., described his sons as soft-spoken and humble. His elder son dreamed of breaking into the rap game, while the younger one loved to tinker with motorcycles, he said.

“I always say the hardest thing I ever had to do, I did already, by burying two sons,” Bishop said. “When your heart gets broken like this, there's no way to fix it.”

In a lengthy opening statement, Wainwright insisted that his client’s only mistake was fibbing later to police about what happened before dawn on May 25.

Prosecutors said video from a responding officer’s body-worn camera, and another video from Degruy’s visit to the homicide interview room, caught him in a series of conflicting statements.

Degruy walked up to an officer protecting the crime scene and gave a false name. But he did admit that his cellphone was lying just feet away from the Bishop brothers.

To the detectives at headquarters, Degruy claimed that the brothers had left his house before the shooting to visit a convenience store. But the store’s video showed Degruy entering the store with Evans and appearing to confer with him.

Wainwright said his client offered up the shifting stories in misguided fealty to New Orleans street culture.

“There's this code, and it's kind of like a cancer on our society. Some people would call it the code of silence, and other people will talk about not wanting to be a rat,” Wainwright said.

Degruy pleaded guilty in February to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. But that was as far as his guilt went, Wainwright said.

He said Calenda had offered up a “theatrical” opening statement but the state’s case would fall apart by the time the curtain falls. “Once the witnesses start taking the witness stand, the script falls to pieces,” he said.

Wainwright alleged that Evans was the mastermind of the killing, which he suggested was committed with help from Evans’ now-deceased cousin, rather than Degruy.

Evans was angry at the brothers from a prior beef, Wainwright said. The story about the night at Harrah's was an obvious fantasy because Evans and the younger Bishop brother were too young to enter a casino, Wainwright said.

He also said there would be numerous contradictions in the testimony from the state’s witnesses.

Evans told police he stashed an AK-47 from the killing at a cousin’s house. But Degruy’s mother, who decided to cooperate after months in jail, said she gave the long gun to Degruy’s uncle.

“The only thing that will be consistent throughout any of this trial will be the mention of Widner's name. That's it. Because he is — and make no mistake — he is the target,” Wainwright said.