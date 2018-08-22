In a move that could herald relief for other men accused of membership in the 6th Ward’s “D-Block” street gang, a state judge slashed the bail for a New Orleans man charged with racketeering on Wednesday.

Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny dropped Glynn “Spot” McCormick’s bail from $1 million to $150,000.

Derbigny’s decision is likely to rile District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who has argued that low bonds for drug counts created a “revolving door” at the criminal courthouse which allowed the gang to flourish.

Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda said the reduction came over his “strenuous” objection.

However, McCormick’s attorney with the Orleans Public Defenders noted that despite a sky-high bail that has kept him prison for months, McCormick was not accused of any crimes of violence.

McCormick, 32, has been jailed since his May 11 arrest on the racketeering charge.

Derbigny did not explain his decision, beyond saying that he had reviewed arguments from prosecutors and the defense carefully.

The 2500 and 2600 blocks of Dumaine Street where the gang is said to operate have been the site of seven killings since Hurricane Katrina.

Authorities said a year-long joint investigation by the New Orleans Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives netted the nine men charged with racketeering in a May 9 indictment aimed at the “D-Block” gang, also known as “Money Wave.”

Prosecutors painted McCormick as an incorrigible in court papers. McCormick, who is named in 15 of the 57 “overt acts” listed in the indictment as gang activities, faces up to 198 years in prison as a habitual offender.

Prosecutors said police observed McCormick making hand-to-hand drug sales from the gang’s home turf in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street on multiple occasions between February and May. During a March 23 search of his residence, police and DEA agents found 227 grams of powdered heroin, a pound of marijuana, three guns including an assault rifle and $14,000 in cash.

After his arrest the same day, McCormick reportedly told a co-defendant to “be careful” in a recorded phone call from the jail.

McCormick bonded out. Prosecutors said that by the time he was picked up on another warrant on May 11, police found $8,000 in cash inside his Ford Mustang.

While McCormick was being handcuffed, he tried to slip a bag of “suspected heroin” off his person but it “exploded” over the back seat of an NOPD cruiser, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova said McCormick’s previously criminal activity while he was out on bond showed that “if the defendant’s bond were reduced the present case, he would instantly revert back to his prior lifestyle and continue his efforts in illegal drug trafficking.”

However, staff attorney Alexis Chernow of the Orleans Public Defenders emphasized in her motion to reduce McCormick’s bond that he was not accused of any crimes of violence, nor does he have any convictions for violent crimes.

“While Mr. McCormick was alleged to have been seen selling drugs; and drugs, money, and weapons were found at a house where Mr. McCormick was alleged to have resided, typical bonds for drug distribution and weapon possession are not typically set nearly this high,” she said.

Derbigny’s decision on McCormick’s bond is a good omen for the other eight defendants in the case, who have also requested reductions in their colossal bonds on the racketeering charge. They will learn Derbigny's response at an Aug. 29 hearing.

Lawrence Conway is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Gabriel Bell, Taron Blackmon, Brian Lott, Johnny Johnson, Wayman Williams and Dwayne Jenkins are in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Derrick Brumfield, a 17-year-old with no previous criminal history, remains in jail on $250,000 bond.