The New Orleans Fire Department is battling a five-alarm fire in Central City that started about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The blaze was reported in the 1800 block of Baronne Street, near the corner of Felicity Street, and smoke could be seen billowing from a few miles away.
There was no immediate word on any injuries or a potential cause. But The Advocate's media partners at WWL-TV reported that the blaze apparently began at a small home and then spread to at least one neighboring apartment building, citing residents.
A resident of that apartment building, Kamal Packer, described a frantic scene to WWL-TV. He said he was woken up by his barking dog, heard crackling noises, and realized there were flames at the house next door after looking out his window.
Several roads in the immediate area were closed while firefighters battled the blaze.
Additional street closures in place for @NOLAFireDept equipment & personnel working the now 5 alarm fire. Avoid the area between Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., Felicity St., Carondelet St. & Josephine St. If you’re commuting to the #CBDNOLA, use alternate routes. #NOLAReady— NOLA Ready (@nolaready) March 25, 2019
Packer said he immediately started banging on the walls of his apartment building to wake others up and help get them out before dialing 911 on his phone. He said he believed all residents of the building got out OK.
Packer told WWL-TV that he feared his apartment was a total loss, pointing out that his roof was still ablaze after the flames at the neighboring home had apparently been extinguished.
"You see this stuff happen all the time, but when it's actually you, you don't know how to respond," Packer told the TV news station.
The New Orleans Fire Department's Twitter account shared a photo of firefighters spraying water onto flames shooting out the roof of a two-story building early Monday. Another photo showed firefighters spraying water into a second-floor window in the darkness.
The 1800 block of Baronne and surrounding streets were blocked to traffic early Monday as firefighters stationed vehicles and worked in the area, WWL-TV said. Smoke from the fire could be seen billowing across the area from at least several blocks away.
The number of alarms that a fire department uses to describe an incident measures the number of crews that the agency sends to a scene rather than the physical size of the blaze. A common reason for a higher number of alarms to be struck is the spread of flames from one building to another nearby.
