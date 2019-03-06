Three people were killed and two were in critical condition after an incident in Terrytown Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths at a home in the 900 block of Monterey Court West after a someone called 9-1-1 for medical help around 7 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Rivarde.
Responders found five people at the home, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. At least one child was involved. No identities or ages were provided.
The person who called 9-1-1 has not been been identified. There were "visible injuries," Rivarde said, though the coroner's office will be tasked with determining what caused the injuries.
No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.