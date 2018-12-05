An off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant was shot and wounded during an attempted carjacking late Tuesday, according to authorities.
Sgt. Delaney Jordan had been visiting his mother when he was shot in the shoulder and chest, law enforcement sources said. Jordan was later taken to University Medical Center and listed in stable condition.
Sheriff Marlin Gusman issued a statement early Wednesday offering prayers to Jordan and his family.
“Violence in our city touches everyone, even members of our law enforcement community,” Gusman’s statement said. “Our investigative unit will assist in whatever way it can.”
New Orleans police haven't released many details about the case. They said they were investigating after a man was shot in his torso about 11:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of Brevard Avenue in New Orleans East.
Police didn't name any suspects or discuss a potential motive in the shooting.