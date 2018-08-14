Louisiana State Police said Monday they have located a "suspect vehicle" and a person of interest connected to a hit-and-run crash last week that left a man mortally wounded.
Troopers said it was a 2012 white Toyota Camry XLE that struck Gordon Poydras, 25, about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound Interstate 10 collector road at Causeway Boulevard. Poydras died two days later.
Investigators did not reveal the name of the person of interest in the case, but they said their investigation remains ongoing and that charges may be filed.
Anyone with information was asked to call State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775.