New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison is headed to Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Tuesday that she has hired Harrison to lead that city's police force after her first pick for the job backed out, according to a statement from her office.

The statement said Harrison has informed New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell he will retire. A date was not specified, with the Baltimore City Council still needing to approve Pugh's selection.

A Cantrell administration source said a local announcement about Harrison's departure is expected later Tuesday morning.

The news comes just over a month after Harrison acknowledged he was in consideration for the post, despite not applying.

“While I am humbled to be sought after to lead the Baltimore Police Department, I ultimately asked not to be considered for the position because of my commitment to achieving our goals at NOPD,” he said at the time.

In a separate interview, Harrison told The Advocate that Cantrell — who seemed tepid about retaining him when she took office in the middle of last year — had told him that he was "her chief" for the long-term.

"I was born and raised here — everything about me is here," Harrison said about the prospect of departing to lead another agency. "(But) I’m honored (policing leaders) think that I have what it takes to lead another department."

The previous pick to take the Baltimore job, Joel Fitzgerald of Fort Worth, Texas, withdrew from consideration on Monday due to a medical emergency involving his son, the report said.

Harrison, a New Orleans native, rose through the department’s ranks, joining the force at age 22 in 1991 and advancing to commander of the 7th District in 2012. That was the last position he held before former Mayor Mitch Landrieu named him in 2014 as interim successor, then successor, to NOPD Superintendent Ronal Serpas.

“I am very proud of Mike and the work he’s done here in the NOPD. Baltimore will be a very challenging position and I think he will do very well,” Serpas said Tuesday.

Harrison’s career arc has taken him from the halls of McDonogh 35 High School to speaking appearances at international policing conferences.

He speaks proudly of his upbringing on the city’s streets, which he said gave him an important perspective on policing here in a 2016 interview.

"I understood neighborhood culture, the dynamics of the different schools. We had fun with it," he said.

In 1991, Harrison started patrolling the streets of New Orleans as an officer in the 6th District, which covers Central City. Within three years he had transferred to the Major Case Narcotics Unit, where he worked undercover to arrest drug dealers, often collaborating with the DEA and FBI.

He spoke with pride of his role as the city’s “premiere” undercover operator in a recent legal deposition.

In 1998 he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Eighth District, which covers the French Quarter and Central District.

A year after that he moved to the Public Integrity Bureau, the department’s internal affairs unit. For the next nine-and-a-half years his job was to arrest crooked cops and discipline those who had merely messed up.

In the days after Hurricane Katrina, Harrison put up 22 officers at his home in Algiers. For years afterward he kept a picture of them on his wall.

Unlike other officers, Harrison survived the storm’s messy aftermath without major blots on his record. He was promoted to lieutenant and eventually transferred to the 7th District, which covers New Orleans East and has a reputation of being the department’s most action-filled, and challenging, assignment.

When Landrieu plucked him from his job as commander there, it came as a surprise to many inside and outside the department.

Critics said Harrison was chosen for his perceived pliability. Harrison later said that he was also surprised by the pick.

One of his biggest challenges when he was appointed superintendent, and the part of his resume that may have been most appealing to Baltimore, was his handling of the Police Department’s 2012 reform agreement with the federal government, called a consent decree.

Two years into that consent decree, progress toward fulfilling it had stalled. In May 2015, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan said she was “disappointed” in the department’s progress and called on Harrison to “pick up the pace.”

That summer the department was also buffeted by the deaths of several officers in the line of duty and mass robberies at Uptown restaurants that seemed to exemplify the force’s sluggish response times to 911 calls.

In the years since, Morgan and federal monitors have consistently praised Harrison for his partnership. The department has received high marks for its use of body-worn cameras, its investigation of police shootings, its dropping rate of “critical use-of-force” incidents such as shootings, and its rising satisfaction rates in citizen surveys.

Harrison engineered a wide-scale redeployment of officers from desk jobs to the streets that seemed to cut down on response times, although the city still has much longer wait times than others.

At the end of 2018, the department also received plaudits for metrics not covered by the consent decree: The city’s lowest annual murder tally (146) since 1971 as well as a 28-percent drop in non-lethal shootings from the previous year.

Harrison has said his agency helped drive those statistics down in a couple of ways. One involved his tasking a team of tactical officers and detectives with building cases that removed repeat violent offenders from the streets over the past couple of years, a decision that has paid dividends, he said.

The other way was his agency's increased use of an expanding network of street-surveillance cameras, which has helped lead both to quick arrests and eventual convictions of high-priority suspects.

Although Harrison predicted that the “end is near” for the consent decree last year, the department is not quite there yet. A hearing in federal court later this month could provide the fullest accounting yet of the department’s progress over the last decade.

Despite the agency's improved outlook, Harrison's successor at NOPD will inherit some battles.

Monitors of the consent decree have cited continuing issues with response times in some neighborhoods and with how some domestic abuse calls are handled.

Two crime categories that experienced double-digit increases last year were car burglaries and thefts. And the department is still dealing with a wrongful-death lawsuit filed over the killing of Arties Manning III, who was shot during a surveillance operation targeting another man in January 2017.

