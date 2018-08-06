Two robberies and one attempted armed robbery were reported by New Orleans between Sunday morning and early Monday.
On Sunday morning in Mid-City, an unknown man in a white SUV drove up to a man, pulled out a gun and demanded his money, police said in a preliminary offense log. Instead, the victim ran into a nearby Burger King to hide, and the man in the car drove away. The attempted robbery occurred around 9:03 a.m. in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue.
Another robbery occurred in the French Quarter Saturday morning. A woman was speaking with two unknown men when one of them hit the woman across the jaw, police said. She dropped her cellphone, which one of the men allegedly took before they both ran away. The robbery occurred around 8:46 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Royal Street, but it was not reported to police until Sunday.
Finally, in St. Roch, a 59-year-old man was pulled from his wheelchair and robbed after he declined a woman trying to sell him drugs, police said. The woman took his cash and ran away. The man was transported to an area hospital by EMS. The robbery occurred around 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue