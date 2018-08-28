The 32-year-old man killed Monday evening was working out at a gym on the edge of Gert Town when he was shot to death inside the facility, New Orleans police said Tuesday.
The New Orleans Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Christopher Mercadel, but investigators haven't released any details about a suspect or potential motive in the slaying, which occurred in a gym called Aaaarchitect Institute in the 3900 block of Howard Avenue.
According to investigators, the killer came into the gym about 5:20 p.m. wielding a gun and shot Mercadel multiple times while the victim worked out. The gunman fled, and paramedics who arrived later pronounced Mercadel dead on the scene, police said.
Attempts to contact Aaaarchitect’s owner haven’t been successful.
The killing there was one of two shootings to occur Monday evening. Fewer than three hours later, about two miles away at the corner of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Central City, a 17-year-old boy was shot as he stepped out of a store. He took a private ride to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Police haven’t said anything to indicate that the two attacks are related.
Anyone with information about either case can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters do not have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward.