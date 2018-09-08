On Friday, word spread quickly among residents in the Bell Artspace Campus in the 6th Ward. Michael Foster, a 35-year-old man arrested in their yard on Tuesday after a shooting incident, had bonded himself out of jail.
There’s no question that New Orleans Police Department officers arrested Foster quickly and without anyone being injured outside the artists’ lofts, which sit on the corner of Ursulines Avenue and North Galvez Street and were created from a renovation of the former Andrew J. Bell School building.
In total, Foster fired off at least nine shots, one into the air and eight into the windshield of a Nissan that was sitting in the parking lot along North Galvez.
Some residents believe that Foster’s $15,000 bail was the result of an inappropriately low charge filed against him. The arrest report also didn’t mention some racially hateful comments that some residents said they overheard Foster make after he was handcuffed and interviewed by an officer in the yard.
“I have heard from witnesses who have described there being hate speech and a desire to hurt people of a different race. That should have been included in the report so that the magistrate and prosecutors were able to use it in court,” said City Councilman Jason Williams, who has been in touch with building residents. “I can tell you for a fact that folks that live there are very, very nervous. They’re traumatized.”
Williams, who also works as a criminal defense attorney, said he planned to reach out to the Police Department and to discuss the matter in a future Criminal Justice Committee hearing.
Officers are open to hearing more from residents about the case, NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said Saturday.
“The NOPD always encourages citizens to come forward with evidence that could lead to changes in the investigation and, if warranted, additional charges," he said. "Should additional evidence be presented to the NOPD, our investigators will look into the matter further.”
At this point, much is unknown. There’s no evidence that Foster had ever met the woman who owns the Nissan or her two small children, so it's unclear why he fired at the car.
Although surveillance video shows Foster, who uses a walker, exiting an Uber car next to the Bell building, no one knows why he got out there or if he had a specific target once he arrived.
“We need to know more, why this happened. We’d like to press for more information so that our residents can make the best decisions possible,” said Joe Butler, director of the New Orleans office of Artspace.
After Foster’s arrest about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, he was booked on illegal possession and discharge of a firearm along with simple criminal damage to property. The stiffer charge of aggravated criminal damage is often used when human life is endangered.
Some residents feel the charges were too lenient given the terror he caused them early Tuesday morning. Some said Foster scanned the four-story building with the red laser scope on his firearm, in a way that seemed as though he was waiting for a target to appear in a window.
“I feel like my life has been threatened,” said Jazzmine Johnson-Zucconi, 29, a building resident who stood off to the side of her window videotaping while her husband called police.
A 65-year-old resident who didn’t want her name used told The Advocate she saw the first gunshots and ran to knock on the Nissan owner’s door. But the owner said she’d never seen the shooter before, the older woman said, and then rushed to hide her children on the floor of their closet.
She said the kids are still afraid to get into a car, thinking that they could be shot.
On a lower floor, a 77-year-old woman saw the gun’s red light moving around and dropped to the floor, crawling to her bathroom to take cover.
The feeling of panic returned once word spread that Foster had bonded out, using a home address just four blocks from Bell.
“I’m upset. I’m angry. I’m confused. I feel like I could be picked off by someone who’s just angry at the world,” said resident Ellis Joseph, 38, who heads up the Free Agents Brass Band and was one of the people who overheard part of Foster’s conversation with the arresting officer.
“He mentioned the (French Quarter) bar Erin Rose. From what I understood, he'd gotten into it with somebody black. The cop asked him another question and he said, 'Yes, African Americans.' ”
The 65-year-old woman had been outside before Joseph arrived. “He was saying something about some black bikers had attacked him, hit him in the back of the head,” she said. “He basically said he was coming here to kill black people.”
That was scary to hear, she said. She hoped that Foster was just on a drunken rant.
Foster had another recent brush with the law: On Sept. 1, New Orleans police cited him for disorderly conduct after he admitted he’d thrown his walker in front of an oncoming motorcycle.
On Tuesday morning, Foster was less forthcoming about how he’d used the Taurus pistol confiscated by officers.
“The subject stated he did not admit to firing the weapon, but did state that if he did fire, it would have been in self-defense,” the officers wrote.