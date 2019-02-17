A violent weekend in the New Orleans area left five people dead in six separate shootings reported around the metro area.

The following is a complete rundown of each reported shooting through Sunday afternoon:

Terrytown man killed in drive-by shooting in Kenner; Harvey man arrested

A Terrytown man was killed in a drive-by shooting just after the clock struck midnight on Saturday in Kenner.

Arnold Matute-Vasquez, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 800 block of Daniel Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police said Matute-Vasquez was gunned down after a fight between two groups outside of the Enigma Bar on Airline Drive. Matute-Vasquez and his group of friends walked across the street to a parked car when the second group followed them and began shooting at them.

Matute-Vasquez was the only person shot, and Kenner Police later arrested 18-year-old Edwin Gomez-Duarte on counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the shooting.

Man fatally shot Saturday morning at edge of CBD

Almost four hours later in New Orleans, a man was found lying face down under the I-10 bridge around 4:35 a.m. near the intersection of Canal Street and North Claiborne Avenue.

Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the second time within a week that someone had been found fatally shot under the I-10 bridge.

Man fatally shot in head Saturday morning near Irish Channel

Another fatal shooting was reported in New Orleans a few hours later around 7:04 a.m. in the 600 block of Austerlitz Street in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a pickup truck.

Man found dead in shot-up crashed car on I-10 over Bonnet Carre Spillway

One person was killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting on the Bonnet Carre Spillway early Sunday, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

First responders found a crashed 2006 silver Chrysler Sebring with several bullet holes in it on the interstate around 3:20 a.m. A man was found dead inside the car, and others were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Man shot at friend's house in Kenner; SWAT team deploys tear gas in search of suspect

Later Sunday morning, Kenner Police's SWAT team went out to a home in the 800 block of Champagne Street after a man was shot there.

Police said the victim arrived at a local hospital to be treated for a bullet wound to the arm when he said he was shot while at a friend's home at the address on Champagne Street.

Police went to the home but were unable to find the suspect. Officers eventually fired tear gas into the residence and searched it early Sunday afternoon, but still did not find the suspect.

One dead, one injured in Central City double shooting

The fifth homicide of the weekend was reported Sunday around 1:30 p.m. at Freret Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood.

Police said a 34-year-old man was found lying in the street at the intersection with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 79-year-old man in the area was also injured in the shooting, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg from a stray bullet.

