New Orleans police have arrested a man in the murder of a New Orleans East store clerk and are searching for another suspect, according to a new release from NOPD.

Police arrested Farnell Jackson, Jr., 18, in the September 18 fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man that occurred during an armed robbery of a gasoline station in New Orleans East.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. on the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.

Police say Jackson turned himself in after seeing photos of himself published in local media reports. The second suspect remains at large and is sought by police.

Jackson was charged with second degree murder, according to the news release.