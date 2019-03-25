With help from the New Orleans chapter of a national law enforcement organization, a local nonprofit dedicated to mentoring girls staged a course Saturday that taught its members about their rights when interacting with police.
The "Know Your Rights" presentation at the New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School taught girls belonging to the Queendom 101 Foundation about how to navigate law enforcement encounters, such as traffic stops, and – if necessary – how to react to police misconduct as it happens and where to report it afterward, officials said in a statement.
Other topics involved the basics of the local, state and national lawmaking process; the importance of exercising the right to vote; a refresher on laws governing behavior that teens and young adults might engage in; and tips to stay safe in any neighborhood.
About 15 of the Queendom 101 Foundation’s members participated in a free event that the New Orleans chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – NOBLE – helped organize.
In a statement, Queendom 101 Founder and President Christina Hull said the goal of the daylong curriculum and its accompanying role-playing scenarios was to equip girls and young women with “knowledge that they may need to execute in the near future.”
“I am encouraged by our discussion today and believe it has the potential to lead to substantive improvements in policing practices and community relationship building,” Hull said.
A video of highlights from Saturday is available on YouTube.