A man was found dead near the front entrance of a Central City church Wednesday morning, and New Orleans police believe he was killed.
A person in the 2900 block of Jackson Avenue about 9 a.m. Wednesday saw the victim lying on the ground and bleeding from his head on the porch of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church. That person called New Orleans EMS paramedics to check on the man, who was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the victim, who may have been homeless, appeared to have suffered some sort of head trauma. Onlookers later Wednesday could see a large rock near the victim's body. Police bagged the rock about the same time that the coroner's office loaded the victim's body into a morgue van.
Authorities haven't released the name of the victim or identified any suspects in the case. They also haven't discussed a possible motive in the slaying.
Check back for any updates.
Advocate staff members Ramon Antonio Vargas and Shawn Fink compiled this report.