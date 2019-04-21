A Easter morning fire at a New Orleans East home resulted in the rescue of one elderly man.
The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the fire at 2800 Manderville St. around 6:59 a.m. The single-story, wood-framed structure with the front of the home was fully engulfed in flames, according to a NOFD press release.
Two of the home's three residents were outside the building when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities began search and rescue efforts, ultimately finding a man unconscious on the floor in a bedroom.
The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services treated and transported all three residents. The male resident has been listed in critical condition with smoke inhalation and 1st and 2nd degree burns, according to the NOFD press release. The other two residents are in stable condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were able to control the fire by 7:17 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.