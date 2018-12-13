New Orleans police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a killing in Gentilly last week.
Abdul Madison faces a count of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Melvin Carter on Aug. 6.
Carter took his own ride to a hospital after he had been shot at the corner of Sere and St. Anthony streets about 2:25 a.m., police said. Carter was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police haven’t said how they identified Carter as a suspect. But they said investigators captured him after obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
In other matters recently handled by local law enforcement:
• A man’s death in August was the result of gunshot wounds more than 12 years earlier, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Thursday.
Therefore, the coroner’s office said, 66-year-old Willard Roussell is considered a homicide victim. Roussell was shot in May 2006 and then died Aug. 10 from pneumonia and sepsis, stemming from complications related to his wounds, according to the coroner.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday said investigators had arrested a 39-year-old man with robbing the Lamp Lighter lounge in the 900 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie early Monday.
Paul Strate allegedly entered the bar wielding a gun and stole cash from the bartender, the Sheriff's Office said. Witnesses helped identify Strate as a suspect in the case, and investigators arrested him after finding him outside of his home in the 2800 block of Tugie Drive in Metairie. Strate allegedly confessed to the crime under questioning.
Describing Strate as a confidential informant for a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force, New Orleans police arrested him earlier this year on allegations that he stole heroin and crack cocaine during an investigation.
• Sean Harrington, 45, was arrested on allegations that he spraypainted the word “cocaine” on the ground, on a curb, on a city-owned garbage and the doors of a building along Bourbon Street on Monday, New Orleans police said in criminal court records. He faces several counts -- such as criminal damage to property – and was allegedly wearing a T-shirt with the word “cocaine” on it. Harrington is from Pasadena, California, and posted a $100 bond following his arrest, court records show.
• Kevin Lee Wells, 47, was arrested on allegations that he forced his ex-girlfriend into his car by threatening her with a gun and then raped her at a hotel in New Orleans East because she had “been snitching to the police and (needed) to be taught a lesson,” according to court records. Hotel room records and surveillance camera footage tied Wells to the room where the rape allegedly occurred, and so did DNA collected from a sexual assault examination that the victim underwent, police said in court records.
• Winter Edmond, 19, was booked on allegations that she worked with another man to steal a wallet from a man whom they drove to an automated teller machine at a Chase Bank in the 7th Ward on Dec. 7, New Orleans police said Thursday.
• Eighteen Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will receive their Peace Officer Standards and Training – or “POST” – certification at a ceremony Friday evening at Southern University at New Orleans, 6400 Press Drive. An additional five Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will also receive their POST certification, making all of the recipients eligible to receive $6,000 in state supplemental pay. Criminal Justice Commissioner Tenisha Stevens is scheduled to speak at the ceremony.
• New Orleans police on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a robbery at gunpoint in the 2600 block of Delachaise Street in the Milan neighborhood about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4.
Also Thursday, police released surveillance camera photos of a group of people accused of stealing five cars in the areas of Lakeview and Lake Vista early Dec. 6.
• Tony Lam, 41, received a prison sentence of more than 27 years on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to dealing the potent drug fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said. U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman presided over Lam's case. Fentanyl is one of the substances authorities blame for the spike in opioid overdose deaths in recent years.
• New Orleans police released a surveillance camera image of a person accused of swinging a box cutter at someone in the 500 block of Port of New Orleans Place, near the Riverwalk outlet mall, on Dec. 5, 2018.