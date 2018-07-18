Five teenagers were jailed and two Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were briefly hospitalized Wednesday after a tip about a crew of car burglars in Metairie led to a prolonged chase and a shootout, officials said.
No one was hit by gunfire, and a sixth suspect managed to escape from authorities.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto said one of his deputies was hurt as he jumped out the path of a stolen car, and another was injured when his vehicle was rammed by the suspects’ vehicle. Both deputies were treated for minor wounds at a hospital and released.
In all, five deputies fired their weapons at three different locations as they pursued the suspects into Kenner.
Two of the suspects pointed guns at the deputies, and one leaned out of the stolen car to shoot at deputies during the chase, Lopinto said at a news conference.
Charles Hulitt, Larry Winbush, Lester Jones and two girls — who weren’t identified because they are minors, aged 13 and 16 — are facing counts of vehicle burglary, attempted murder of police officers, resisting arrest and illegally possessing guns, Lopinto said.
Hulitt and Winbush, both 19, live in New Orleans, where the latter was identified as an auto theft suspect in an unrelated case earlier this year. An address for Jones, 17, wasn’t immediately available.
The chaotic incident was the latest of several over the past year or so that involved Jefferson Parish deputies firing on vehicles that they claimed were being used as weapons.
Lopinto said his agency doesn’t have any video of Wednesday’s mayhem. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t equip deputies with body-worn or dashboard cameras, saying the cost of storing the footage would be excessive. Lopinto also wouldn’t specify what actions each suspect is accused of.
The confrontation began about 1:45 a.m., when deputies in marked vehicles went to a neighborhood near Edenborn Avenue and Shellie Street. A caller had reported a group of people pulling on car door handles to see if they were unlocked, Lopinto said.
Deputies determined that the suspects' vehicle, a 2016 Mazda 6, had been reported stolen in New Orleans, and they pulled it over. When one of the deputies got out and approached the Mazda, someone stepped out of it and pointed a gun at the deputy, Lopinto said.
Lopinto said the vehicle's driver also accelerated toward the deputy, who fired at the Mazda and managed to dive out of its way.
The person who pointed the gun at the deputy then fled and remained at large Wednesday afternoon, Lopinto said.
Meanwhile, the Mazda rammed into another deputy’s cruiser, veered onto the lawn of a nearby house and scraped some bricks off the home’s façade, Lopinto said.
Deputies chased the Mazda to Veterans Memorial Boulevard, where it headed west toward Kenner for roughly eight miles. At one point, someone in the Mazda leaned out and fired a gun at a deputy, prompting the deputy to shoot back, Lopinto said.
The Mazda eventually “wrecked out” at a levee where the roadway ends near the St. Charles Parish line, Lopinto said.
There, one of the suspects got out and pointed a gun at deputies, three of whom opened fire, Lopinto said. The suspect fled, tossed the gun away and hid in an abandoned boat in a nearby industrial park.
Deputies arrested the four suspects still in the Mazda and captured the fifth with the help of a search dog team. They found the discarded gun as well as another weapon in the Mazda, Lopinto said. The weapon in the Mazda had been reported stolen from the Metairie neighborhood where the chase began.
Lopinto said detectives were examining whether those arrested Wednesday were involved in numerous car break-ins reported in Metairie this week.
He pleaded with residents to lock their car doors, saying thieves figure they'll be able to steal from a few unlocked vehicles if they pull on hundreds of car door handles in an area.
“These burglaries are occurring (because) individuals understand there’s easy access,” Lopinto said.