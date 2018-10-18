An unidentified man died Thursday morning after being struck and hit by a vehicle, according to a release from the New Orleans Police Department.
At approximately 2:23 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a fleeing vehicle in the 2300 block of Claiborne Avenue.
Police discovered an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk. He died at the scene.
NOPD is looking for a dark-colored SUV believed to have been involved. The vehicle may have damage to its front end and/or front passenger side, including possible windshield damage.
Traffic Fatality Investigator Collin Munster is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-6205 with any information regarding this incident. Anyone with information on this incident can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Below are additional incidents reported to New Orleans police since Wednesday morning:
A 31-year-old woman said she was at a home in New Orleans East Wednesday morning when three men entered and held her and her family at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 7:10 a.m. in the 7000 block of Salem Drive, according to an NOPD report. The woman said the men went to the next-door residence where she heard shots fired, the report said.
A 42-year-old woman said she got into a verbal altercation with another woman in New Orleans East early Thursday morning when she was stabbed multiple times. The incident occurred about 1:44 a.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard. The stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
New Orleans police were investigating after a shooting in Gentilly Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred about 1:48 p.m. in the 6600 bock of Franklin Avenue. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, the NOPD said.
A man was robbed at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Severn Avenue in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said about 2:15 p.m. Thursday.